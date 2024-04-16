With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Record ocean heat is bleaching coral reefs around the world; Biden raises royalties to drill and mine on public lands, the first update in a century; Innovation in Indiana: wireless EV charging roads; PLUS: Bizarre fish behavior is a marine mystery in Florida... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How to spot 5 of the fossil fuel industry's biggest disinformation tactics; Environmental groups protest DOT approval of huge oil export terminal off Texas coast; Biden administration increases industry responsibility for decommissioning drilling platforms; Courts cracking down on corporate 'greenwashing'; CA startup's innovative technology significantly reduces emissions from cement-making; Toxic grass is spreading in the US, threatening livestock... PLUS: World’s coal power capacity rises despite climate warnings... and much, MUCH more! ...

