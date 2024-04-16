IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Record ocean heat is bleaching coral reefs around the world; Biden raises royalties to drill and mine on public lands, the first update in a century; Innovation in Indiana: wireless EV charging roads; PLUS: Bizarre fish behavior is a marine mystery in Florida... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How to spot 5 of the fossil fuel industry's biggest disinformation tactics; Environmental groups protest DOT approval of huge oil export terminal off Texas coast; Biden administration increases industry responsibility for decommissioning drilling platforms; Courts cracking down on corporate 'greenwashing'; CA startup's innovative technology significantly reduces emissions from cement-making; Toxic grass is spreading in the US, threatening livestock... PLUS: World’s coal power capacity rises despite climate warnings... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- House GOP cancels 'Appliance Week' attack on woke appliances:
- Republicans Delay War on Woke Appliances to Focus on Actual War (Gizmodo/Earther):
The Liberty in Laundry Act and the Refrigerator Freedom Act will have to wait as lawmakers turn their attention to war in the Middle East.
- Green groups plot counterattack for GOP 'energy week' (E&E News)
- Washers and Dryers Are About to Get Way More Efficient (Grist):
New guidelines will save people $2.2 billion a year in utility costs and eliminate 71 million tons of planet-warming CO2 emissions.
- World's coral reefs hit by 4th global mass bleaching event:
- Corals are bleaching in every corner of the ocean, threatening its web of life (Washington Post):
"This has been the most challenging year of my professional life, it’s just too much to handle," [said] Phanor Montoya-Maya, a restoration program manager at CRF...[N]o event was as severe as this.
- NOAA Declares a Global Coral Bleaching Event in 2023 (Inside Climate News):
Scientists warn that the die off hit previously unaffected areas and more resilient species. Reef declines are leaving coastal communities increasingly vulnerable to storm surges.
- Coral bleaching: Fourth global mass stress episode underway (BBC)
- Great Barrier Reef suffering 'most severe' coral bleaching on record as footage shows damage 18 metres down (Guardian):
Concern that the Great Barrier Reef may be suffering the most severe mass coral bleaching event on record has escalated after a conservation group released footage showing damage up to 18 metres below the surface.
- VIDEO: Great Barrier Reef suffering 'most severe' coral bleaching on record (Guardian)
- Ocean Heat Has Shattered Records for More Than a Year. What’s Happening? (NY Times):
There have been record temperatures every day for more than a year. Scientists are investigating what’s behind the extraordinary measurements.
- Bizarre fish behavior is a marine mystery in Florida:
- As Florida Smalltooth Sawfish Spin and Whirl, a New Effort to Rescue Them Begins (INside Climate News):
At least 32 of the endangered sawfish have been reported dead. The cause of their bizarre behavior remains a mystery.
- AUDIO: The mystery of the Florida Keys' dying sawfish (NPR):
Scientists suspect a neurotoxin is making the fish sick, possibly the same thing killing sawfish. But they still have so many questions. The summer heatwave peaked in July. So why did fish start getting sick months later in November? And why are just sawfish dying and not other big fish?
- VIDEO: Sawfish deaths rise by 6 in 7 days as first sawfish is rescued in emergency effort. (ABC News)
- Innovation: Indiana pilot highway project tests wireless EV charging:
- A Highway in Indiana Could One Day Charge Your EV While You’re Driving It (Inside Climate News):
Construction of the pilot project on U.S. Highway 52 began this month. State officials hope it can help quell range anxiety and electrify long-haul trucks.
- Here’s how EVs could get 200 miles per gallon (Washington Post)
- Biden Administration releases $830 million to harden transportation infrastructure:
- Biden awards $830 million to toughen nation’s infrastructure against climate change (AP):
The money is expected to improve bridges, roads, ports, rail, transit and other infrastructure across 37 states, Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands, particularly those battered by increasingly frequent extreme weather events brought on by the planet’s warming.
- US Infrastructure Is Broken. Here’s an $830 Million Plan to Fix It (Wired)
- Biden raises royalty rates to drill and mine on the public's lands:
- The Biden Administration Raised the Rent to Drill on Public Lands. Here’s What to Know. (NY Times):
The fossil fuel industry says higher rates will harm the economy. The administration says they will pay for the environmental costs of drilling and mining.
- Oil and gas companies must pay more to drill on federal lands under new Biden administration rule (AP):
The previous rate of 12.5 percent paid by oil and gas companies for federal drilling rights had remained unchanged for a century. The federal rate was significantly lower than what many states and private landowners charge for drilling leases on state or private lands.
- US finalizes higher fees for oil and gas companies on federal lands (Reuters)
- Oil and gas firms must pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden rule (Guardian):
“These are the most significant reforms to the federal oil and gas leasing program in decades, and they will cut wasteful speculation, increase returns for the public and protect taxpayers from being saddled with the costs of environmental cleanups,” Deb Haaland, the interior secretary, said.
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry’s Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- Greens Protest As DOT Approves Huge Oil Export Terminal Off Texas Coast (AP)
- Biden administration aims to increase industry responsibility for decommissioning drilling platforms (The Hill)
- Courts Crack Down on Corporate 'Greenwashing' (NY Times)
- Making Cement Damages The Climate. One Solution Is Opening In California (AP)
- World’s Coal Power Capacity Rises Despite Climate Warnings (Guardian)
- Biden Administration Finalizes Lightbulb Efficiency Rules (The Hill)
- Problems With Glen Canyon Dam Threaten Water Flowing To Western States (States Project)
- California Dairies Scramble To Guard Herds Against Bird Flu (LA Times)
- Prescribed Burns Prove Their Worth in the Climate-Stressed Texas Panhandle (Inside Climate News)
- A Toxic Grass Is Spreading in the U.S., Threatening Livestock (Gizmodo)
- The EPA Has Done Nearly Everything It Can to Clean Up This Town. It Hasn’t Worked. (Pro Publica)
- California derailed its booming rooftop solar buildout. Can it be fixed? (Canary Media)
- How Two Top Car Salesmen Pitch EVs, One in Trump Country and One on Biden’s Turf (Inside Climate News)
- Georgia lawmakers approve private water utility bypassing county to serve homes near Hyundai plant (AP)
- Nexamp Nabs $520M To Build Community Solar Across The US (Canary Media)
- Big Oil Could Face Homicide Charges (Newsweek)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- 'In A Word, Horrific': Trump's Extreme Anti-Environment Blueprint (Guardian)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page