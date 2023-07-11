IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Australia braces for El Nino to intensify already-massive bushfires this year; October 2023 was the hottest October on record; Michigan legislature enacts sweeping climate and environmental package; PLUS: President Biden unveils nation's largest investment in rail infrastructure in 50 years... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): In the Florida Everglades, a greenhouse gas emissions hotpot; The rich are buying in to build fortresses in Florida with taxpayer subsidies; As climate talks near, calls mount for a 'phaseout' of fossil fuels; How Midwest landowners helped to derail proposed CO2 pipeline; Toxic pesticides are sprayed next to thousands of schools; Cover crops help the climate and environment, but most farmers say no... PLUS: A climate change success story in Hoboken, NJ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- October 2023 was the hottest October ever recorded:
- Earth has warmest October on record, new data shows (Axios):
There is an ongoing El Niño event in the tropical Pacific Ocean, which helps to increase global average temperatures temporarily, but climate scientists say it cannot account for each of the shattered records this year. What they're saying: "While not quite as bananas as September, it remains gobsmackingly warm," climate scientist Zeke Hausfather told Axios via email.
- Global temperatures remain consistent with climate model projections (Zeke Hausfather, The Climate Brink):
[W]e are still pretty early in the current El Nino cycle...It remains to be seen if we will see more exceptional warmth in the latter part of this year and early next as the El Nino event peaks or if this El Nino is behaving differently - potentially contributing more warming early on due to the rapid transition out of unusually persistent La Nina conditions - than we've seen in past events.
- VIDEO: Earth's Warmest October On Record Continues Journey To Its Hottest Year (Weather Channel)
- 2023 on track to be the hottest year ever. What's next? (Copernicus)
- Australia braces for El Nino to intensify already-massive wildfire season:
- Emergency services across Australia brace for bushfire season as El Nino approaches (MSN/ABC Australia)
- Queensland graziers told to sell cattle after bushfires as livestock feed dries up (ABC Australia)
- VIDEO: Easing weather conditions create reprieve after bushfires ravage WA's south (ABC Australia)
- Threatened species list grows as bushfire season looms (AAP)
- Wildfires are increasingly costly in the U.S.:
- Wildfires are dealing a massive blow to US real estate and homeownership, congressional report finds (CNN):
The new report from the Joint Economic Committee, chaired by Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, examined a wide range of costs beyond immediate wildfire damage, including impacts to real estate value; premature deaths and health risks from wildfire smoke; threats to watersheds; and income loss..."Even if you live someplace where wildfire has never been an issue, these are numbers that are big enough to be systemically problematic for the economy."
- Report: 'Climate-Exacerbated Wildfires' Cost U.S. $394B-$893B Each Year (Insurance Journal):
The costs and damages outlined in the report are equivalent to between 2-4 percent of U.S. GDP, well above existing estimates that put total wildfire costs at between $87.4 billion and $427.8 billion.
- Climate-exacerbated wildfires cost the U.S. between $394 to $893 billion each year in economic costs and damages (U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee)
- House Republicans work to gut EPA budget as government shutdown looms:
- House GOP approves cutting EPA budget by nearly 40 percent (The Hill)
- GOP House proposes slashing $4B from the EPA (Government Executive):
The GOP funding cuts, passed along party lines, would significantly impact state and local efforts to improve drinking water and reduce water pollution. Additional cuts would severely hamper environmental justice projects.
- VIDEO: Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) - I was cold on Halloween, so climate change isn't real (Twitter)
- Biden unveils nation's largest investment in rail infrastructure in 50 years:
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks on Infrastructure Agenda and Passenger Rail System (C-SPAN)
- Biden Visits Amtrak Maintenance Shed In Home State To Tout Infrastructure Law (Huffington Post/MSN):
The money for Amtrak upgrades, $66 billion in all, was included in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Biden pushed through Congress in 2021. It includes funding for several major projects along the Boston to Washington, D.C., stretch, the busiest corridor in the country with 800,000 daily riders.
- 'Amtrak Joe' Biden visits Delaware to promote $16 billion for passenger rail projects (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- FACT SHEET: President Biden Advances Vision for World Class Passenger Rail by Delivering Billions in New Funding (White House)
- Michigan legislature enacts sweeping climate and environmental package:
- Michigan Poised to Join States Requiring 100 Percent Clean Electricity (Inside Climate News):
A suite of bills headed to the governor’s desk will also give the state, instead of local governments, the authority to approve industrial-scale renewable energy projects.
- Revised clean energy package passes Michigan House (Michigan Public Radio)
- VIDEO: Huge Victory as Clean Energy Overcomes Fossil Fuel 'Cult' in Michigan (Climate Crocks):
Farmers and landowners in the midwest have come under attack from fossil fuel's facebook disinformation machine, which has organized intimidation, harrassment and threats against farmers and local officials who wish to site clean energy. Now, following similar initiatives in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois, Michigan has set state level clean energy siting standards, and gone a way further with a 2040 goal for decarbonizing the state's grid.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer might notch a big climate win (Washington Post/MSN)
