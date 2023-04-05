With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 5/4/2023, 10:23am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Spain broils in unprecedented heat, while Italy's rivers dry up; European Union adopts 'the biggest climate protection law of all time'; El Nino return likely to shatter recent heat records; PLUS: New York officially becomes first state to ban natural gas in newly-constructed buildings... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): El Niño is coming. Here's what that means for weather in the U.S.; In Texas, Lawmakers Throw Tax Funded Lifeline to Fossil Fuels; Toxic water floods an Okla. town. Will FERC hold a dam liable?; New IEA report highlights the need and means for the oil and gas industry to drastically cut emissions; IKEA boosts gigascale output at an Arizona solar panel factory; Is deadly Illinois dust storm a climate indicator?; FL and LA must borrow millions to pay insurance claims... PLUS: Is it a lake, or a battery? A new kind of hydropower is spreading fast... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



