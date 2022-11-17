IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden pledges U.S. leadership and funding at U.N. climate summit; U.S. and China resume formal climate negotiations; Hurricane Nicole was a very expensive storm; PLUS: Democrats hold on to thin Senate majority, holding the line on U.S. climate policy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): COP27 considers 'loss and damage' fund, but has yet to commit; Weak GOP showing in midterms blunts possible attacks on Biden climate agenda; Is 'Global Shield': A climate fix or a distraction?; Offshore wind blowing up big time, in a good way; Manchin FERC shake-up may stymie Biden’s clean energy plans; UN to seek out methane emitters with data from space... PLUS: Texas' National Butterfly Center makes a comeback after rightwing attacks... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- VIDEO: Announcing the John Mnuir Award for Climate Denial Bullshit – Herschel Walker on the Perils of the Green Agenda (Climate Crocks)
- Hurricane Nicole was very expensive:
- Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole (Nerd Wallet)
- Nicole leaves 'unprecedented' damage in its wake (Accuweather)
- VIDEO: "Crisis to Collapse" on Florida's Flood-Battered Coast (Climate Crocks):
Those of us in the rest of the country will be asked to make these property owners whole.
- 2022 Election: Dems hold US Senate, House control still undecided:
- Biden's climate plans would face hurdles under a Republican House (Politico):
Republican control in the House could result in easy approval of messaging bills that promote fossil fuels as well as increased pressure to reduce regulations and slow the growth of cleaner fuels. Without 60 votes in the Senate, though, Republicans will be unable to overcome the filibuster...But Republicans could block Biden's promise to contribute billions of dollars to help poorer nations deal with climate change, jam federal agencies with oversight requests and claw back pots of money to stymie the rollout of his signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act.
- Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable (CNN):
But that law [I.R.A.] left out an important thing: international climate finance - funds to help poorer countries adapt to the climate crisis and grow their economies without becoming dependent on fossil fuel..."We would like, as Democrats, to get a lot of support for the international Green Fund or other means of providing support to transitioning economies into this bill," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. "The obstacle is Republican opposition, and the Republican opposition is driven by the fossil fuel industry."
- Facing questions about climate aid, Democrats blame the GOP (E&E News)
- For Midwest governors, climate leadership proves a 'political winner' (Grist)
- President Biden promises U.S. leadership and funding at COP27:
- Biden announces US will increase funding to help developing nations confront the climate crisis (CNN)
- Biden says U.S. "on track" to meet Paris commitment (Axios)
- COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about "very life of the planet" (Reuters)
- VIDEO: Biden Casts America as Climate Leader and Promises a 'Low-Carbon Future' (NY Times)
- COP27: Joe Biden apologises for the US pulling out of the Paris climate agreement (Sky News)
- VIDEO (full speech): President Biden Remarks at Global Climate Conference in Egypt (C-SPAN)
- COP27: Climate finance takes center stage:
- COP27 Live Updates (Guardian UK)
- 'This could be the Cop where we lose 1.5C,' warns Alok Sharma – as it happened (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: COP27 Climate Hub live broadcasts from COP27 and other venues (We Don't Have Time)
- After Decades of Resistance, Rich Countries Offer Direct Climate Aid (NY Times):
Several European leaders at COP27 announced funds to help poor nations recover from loss and damage caused by climate change. The United States was silent.
- G7 launches climate 'Global Shield' insurance fund, some countries wary (Reuters)
- Austria Joins Germany, Denmark, and Other Rich Nations Pledging Millions for Climate Damages
(Yale e360)
- Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia (Bloomberg/MSN)
- Analysis: US falling $32bn short on ‘fair share’ of $100bn climate-finance goal (Carbon Brief)
- COP27: John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance (Axios)
- Kerry announces – and is immediately criticized for – a new plan to raise money for climate action (CNN)
- 'The Sham Must End': UN Cracks Down on Greenwashing at COP27 (CNET)
- UN Experts Urge Stringent Rules To Stop Net Zero Greenwash (AP)
- Is COP27 becoming a 'fossil fuel trade show'? Oil and gas industry presence looms over U.N. climate talks. (Grid News)
- Who's Driving Climate Change? New Data Catalogs 72,000 Polluters and Counting (NY Times)
- VIDEO: "No Climate Justice Without Human Rights": Groups Protest Inaction, Repression at U.N. Summit in Egypt (Democracy Now)
- VIDEO: Vanessa Nakate Condemns Fossil Fuel Lobbying at U.N. Climate Talks as Global Warming Devastates Africa (Democracy Now)
- Global Carbon Budget - 9 years to avoid overshoot of 1.5C at current emissions rate
- Global Carbon Budget: The critical annual update revealing the latest trends in global carbon emissions (Global Carbon Budget)
- What the tiny remaining 1.5C carbon budget means for climate policy (Carbon Brief):
At the current rate of emissions, this budget would be blown in just nine years. While that is a disconcertingly short amount of time, the budget for 1.5C may actually be even tighter.
- Global CO2 emissions to rise again, climate goals at risk, scientists say (Reuters/MSN)
- Global Carbon Budget: 50 percent chance that 1.5C is breached within the next nine years (EDIE)
- Global Carbon Budget 2022 (Copernicus Earth System Science Data)
- US and China restart formal climate negotiations:
- U.S. and China Restart Climate Talks (NY Times):
Discussions about combating climate change between the world’s two largest economies, and two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, had been frozen since August.
- Biden and Xi agree to resume cooperation on fighting climate change (Yahoo News):
After a face-to-face meeting in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday morning to cooperate on issues including the fight against climate change, protecting global health and safeguarding access to food.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.