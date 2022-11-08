IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: South Korea the latest victim of climate-intensified deadly flash floods; July was one of the hottest ever recorded; Republican state treasurers coordinating to block climate action by private companies; PLUS: Mexico declares state of emergency over intensifying persistent drought... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The biggest climate ghouls of the 2022 midterms; House starts process for climate bill passage; Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink due to 'forever chemicals', study finds; In Amazon, a UN development agency partners with oil industry to quash opposition; Europe's energy crisis may get a lot worse; Flash floods overwhelm Denver, D.C. Metro; EPA launches civil rights probes of Texas air quality regulator; Conceding to Manchin, U.S. climate bill exempts most oil industry from methane fees... PLUS: Deepwater Horizon spill oil residue still present, 10 years later... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- South Korea latest to be hit with record rain, catastrophic floods:
- VIDEO: Heavy rainfall in South Korea kills at least 10 (NBC News)
- Seoul moves to ban cramped basement flats after flood deaths (Al Jazeera/MSN)
- After deluge, climate change fears make S.Korea prioritise Seoul flood defences (Reuters/MSN):
The heaviest rain in Seoul in 115 years has spurred the South Korean capital to revive a $1.15 billion plan to improve drainage after floods exposed how even the affluent Gangnam district is vulnerable to climate change-driven extreme weather.
- Europe: Heat, drought impact supply chains and crops:
- 'We don't have water': Here’s what it's like living through Europe’s driest summer in memory (Euronews)
- Europe’s rivers are running dry, disrupting $80bn in trade routes (Moneyweb)
- Drought threatens 60 percent of EU and U.K. as Europe faces 'critical situation' (Axios)
- Vegetable shortage looms as Europe battles heatwave (UK Telegraph/MSN)
- Drought in Europe: How extreme heat and little rain are affecting homes and industries, from wine to energy (MSN)
- Mexico declares state of emergency over persistent drought:
- Mexico Desperate For Water While Drinks Companies Use Billions Of Litres (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: Mexico Declares State Of Emergency Over Worsening Drought (NBC News)
- Making beer is 'over' in northern Mexico, says president, amid crippling drought (UK Independent)
- Northern Mexico has a historic water shortage. These maps explain why. (Washington Post/MSN)
- July 2022 was 3rd hottest July ever recorded:
- Earth sees a top 3 hottest July, marked by deadly heat, flash floods (Axios)
- Surface air temperature for July 2022 (Copernicus)
- July 2022: Warmest nights in U.S. history (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is increasing the spread of diseases:
- Study Connects Climate Hazards To 58% Of Infectious Diseases (AP):
Researchers looked through the medical literature of established cases of illnesses and found that 218 out of the known 375 human infectious diseases, or 58 percent, seemed to be made worse by one of 10 types of extreme weather connected to climate change, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Climate Change.
- Study: Climate change is making 58 percent of infectious diseases worse (Grist)
- NYT: GOP state treasurers coordinate to benefit the fossil fuel industry:
- How Republicans Are ‘Weaponizing’ Public Office Against Climate Action (NY Times):
A Times investigation revealed a coordinated effort by state treasurers to use government muscle and public funds to punish companies trying to reduce greenhouse gases.
- Taylor Energy to liquidate to pay cleanup costs:
- Victory – Finally – Against the Longest Oil Spill in U.S. History (EarthJustice):
After trying various scorched-earth tactics to avoid accountability, Taylor Energy is now liquidating to pay over $400 million in cleanup costs.
- More than 1 million gallons of oil – so far – collected from longest-running spill in U.S. history (NOLA)
- Australia: New PM Albenese sets ambitious new climate target:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- The Biggest Climate Ghouls of the 2022 Midterms (Earther)
- House starts process for climate bill passage (E&E News)
- In the Amazon, a U.N. Agency Has a Green Mission, but Dirty Partners (NY Times)
- Europe's Energy Crisis May Get a Lot Worse (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Colbert on Inflation Reduction Act (Climate Crocks)
- Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Residue Still Present 10 Years Later (Weather Channel)
- Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County (MSN)
- Rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink due to 'forever chemicals', study finds (Euronews)
- The Field Report: What the Historic Climate Bill Means for Farmers and the Food System (Civil Eats)
- Hotter nights because of climate change to increase risk of death, study finds (UK Independent/MSN)
- EPA launches civil rights probes of Texas air quality regulator (E&E News)
- Conceding to Manchin, U.S. climate bill exempts most oil industry from methane fees (Reuters/MSN)
- NY State: New Heat Pumps For Old Apartments (Clean Technica)
- The world is ablaze and the oil industry just posted record profits. It’s us or them (Guardian UK)
- Landfills Around The World Release A Lot Of Methane - Study (Reuters)
- Blinken Presses Congo Leaders to Slow Oil-and-Gas Push in Rainforests (NY Times)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.