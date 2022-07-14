IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Spain and Portugal hit with driest climate in more than a thousand years; Yes, U.S. summers are getting hotter, longer, and more dangerous; California enacts nation's most sweeping law to phase out single-use plastics; PLUS: Deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest hits new all-time record high... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.