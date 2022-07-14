With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Spain and Portugal hit with driest climate in more than a thousand years; Yes, U.S. summers are getting hotter, longer, and more dangerous; California enacts nation's most sweeping law to phase out single-use plastics; PLUS: Deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest hits new all-time record high... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Rich nations caused climate harm to poorer ones, study says; Is burying power lines fire-prevention magic, or magical thinking?; Haaland defends Interior policies, cites unused leases; EPA faces legal dead ends after SCOTUS climate decision; Spain and Portugal face fires and locusts; Critics condemn Biden administration move to approve new oil drilling project on Alaska’s North Slope; Midwest wind energy transmission line gets supersized; Advanced E.V. batteries move from labs to mass production; NIH: Common chemicals linked to preterm births... PLUS: Once nearly extinct, bison are now climate heroes... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

