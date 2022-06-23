With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 6/21/2022, 9:03am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme heat in Europe smashes records, sparks wildfires and water rationing; Severe U.S. heat wave killed thousands of cattle; Catastrophic flooding in India, Bangladesh; AMA calls climate change 'a public health crisis'; PLUS: Rightwing U.S. Supreme Court majority poised to hand down the most consequential --- and corrupt --- environmental ruling in decades... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat; Climate change: the force multiplier of extreme weather; Avian flu also felling wild animals; Emperor penguin extinction a 'done deal' without global action; 'Heat kills pollen,' posing a looming challenge for global agriculture; Staggering 'off the scale' temperatures in the vast expanse of the Barents Sea region; Emissions from new US natural gas projects will equal 18 million cars; California considers 'carbon farming' as potential climate solution; Native American tribes to co-manage national monument for first time... PLUS: The Dust Bowl: How a natural disaster that happened 90 years ago prophesied our climate-ravaged future... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



