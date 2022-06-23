IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme heat in Europe smashes records, sparks wildfires and water rationing; Severe U.S. heat wave killed thousands of cattle; Catastrophic flooding in India, Bangladesh; AMA calls climate change 'a public health crisis'; PLUS: Rightwing U.S. Supreme Court majority poised to hand down the most consequential --- and corrupt --- environmental ruling in decades... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat; Climate change: the force multiplier of extreme weather; Avian flu also felling wild animals; Emperor penguin extinction a 'done deal' without global action; 'Heat kills pollen,' posing a looming challenge for global agriculture; Staggering 'off the scale' temperatures in the vast expanse of the Barents Sea region; Emissions from new US natural gas projects will equal 18 million cars; California considers 'carbon farming' as potential climate solution; Native American tribes to co-manage national monument for first time... PLUS: The Dust Bowl: How a natural disaster that happened 90 years ago prophesied our climate-ravaged future... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 'Historic' heatwave smashes records, sparks wildfires and water rationing:
- Europe heatwave: France braces for record-breaking temperatures as Spain battles forest fires (Guardian UK)
- Heat wave in Europe sets records as wildfires break out (Axios):
The World Meteorological Organization warned Friday that this heat wave is a preview of the future, as heat waves are starting earlier in the year and are becoming more frequent and severe as a result of human-caused climate change.
- French Nuclear Power Crisis Frustrates Europe’s Push to Quit Russian Energy (NY Times)
- Historic June heat wave smashes records in Europe (Washington Post/MSN)
- Germany’s Solar Panels Generate More Power Than Ever Before (BNN Bloomberg)
- Italy's legendary Po River is drying up:
- As Po dries up, Italy's food and energy supplies are at risk (AP)
- Italy's Po Valley rations water amid record drought (AFP)
- ‘We worry about it disappearing’: alarm grows over Italy’s drought-hit Po River (Guardian UK)
- India, Bangladesh hit with more catastrophic, deadly flooding:
- Ruinous Flooding in India and Bangladesh Kills at Least 116 (NY Times):
In regions of the two countries still reeling from flooding in May, monsoon rains brought more misery, with hundreds of thousands of people evacuated and communications cut.
- India: 39 Inches of Rain in 24 Hours (Climate Crocks)
- Floods in India, Bangladesh leave millions homeless, 18 dead (AP)
- Bangladesh faces ‘worst flooding in 100 years’ while climate talks in Bonn falter (Independent UK)
- >Worst Flooding in Decades Submerges Northeastern Bangladesh (Voice Of America)
- Study: Climate change made India, Pakistan heat wave 30 times more likely (Axios)
- Extreme U.S. heat wave killed cattle, sparked new fires:
- Days of intense heat have killed thousands of cattle in Kansas (NPR)
- VIDEO: Thousands of Cattle Die as Brutal Heat Takes Its Toll (Weather Channel)
- Arizona observatory 'not out of danger' yet after wildfires destroy nearby buildings (MSN)
- Kitt Peak buildings destroyed by wildfire, damage to observatory instruments still unclear (Tuscon Sentinel)
- Second heat wave expected to bring temps above 100 for 20% of people in US (CNN)
- American Medical Association adopts new climate policy:
- In An Unusual Step, a Top Medical Journal Weighs in on Climate Change (Inside Climate News):
For years, research journals devoted to the earth sciences have warned of the dire consequences that could result from global warming and pollution going unchecked. Now, one of the nation’s oldest medical journals has committed itself to increasing the public’s knowledge about the health effects of the planet’s changing climate.
- AMA adopts new policy declaring climate change a public health crisis (American Medical Association)
- Climate change is increasingly viewed as a public health crisis (Washington Post/MSN)
- SCOTUS super-majority poised to strip EPA of emissions authority:
- Republicans’ drive to tilt courts against climate action reaches a crucial moment (NY Times):
A Supreme Court environmental case being decided this month is the product of a coordinated, multiyear strategy by Republican attorneys general and conservative allies.
- Supreme Court climate case might end regulation (E&E News)
- West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency (SCOTUS Blog)
- AUDIO: 'Madness is Coming': Mark Joseph Stern on Brink of SCOTUS Judicial Earthquakes: 'BradCast' 6/14/2022 (The BRAD BLOG)
- Biden’s Climate Agenda Gives the Supreme Court Bad Vibes (Mark Joseph Stern, Slate, 2/28/2022):
Their arguments, which dragged on for two hours, involved very big feelings but remarkably little law. The conservative bloc appears convinced that the federal government currently has little or no authority to regulate carbon emissions at coal-fired power plants. But this conviction is based on a subjective sense of what the Environmental Protection Agency should be able to do—not what Congress authorized it to do. So while the liberal justices asked about the words of the statute, their conservative colleagues searched for some reason why those words could not possibly mean what they say.
- The Supreme Court Could Foster a New Kind of Civil War (Politico)
- Supreme Court under pressure to punt climate case (E&E News)
- Sen. Whitehouse predicts fossil fuel ‘payday’ in West Virginia case (E&E News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat (AP)
- How to cool down in the heat if you don’t have air conditioning (KYTV-Springfield, MO)
- Climate Change: The Force Multiplier of Extreme Weather (Need To Know by Stephen Leahy)
- Emperor penguin decline a 'done deal' without global action (E&E News)
- Pollen and Heat: A Looming Challenge for Global Agriculture (Yale e360)
- Study: Staggering 'off the scale' temperatures in the vast expanse of the Barents Sea region (Daily Kos)
- Emissions From New U.S. Natural Gas Projects Will Equal 18 Million Cars (Earther)
- 'Doomism' or Reality? Divided Over Its Message, the Climate Movement Seeks Balance (Inside Climate News)
- World has ‘gambled on fossil fuels and lost’, warns Guterres (United Nations)
- California Considers ‘Carbon Farming’ As a Potential Climate Solution. Ardent Proponents, and Skeptics, Abound (Inside Climate News)
- How a natural disaster that happened 90 years ago prophesied our climate-ravaged future (Salon)
- Court sends EPA back to work on glyphosate cancer finding (E&E News)
- Black Farming Projects Look To Recoup Historical U.S. Land Losses (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- WTO Finally Nets Deal Curbing Fisheries Subsidies, But Tables Key Bits (Mongabay)
- Canada Lays Out Rules Banning Single-Use Plastics (Guardian UK)
- Native American Tribes To Co-Manage National Monument For First Time (Washington Post)
- Mountain Gorillas: The Ripple Effect Of Conservation (BBC)
- Disappointing UN Climate Talks Leave 'Huge Task' For COP27 Egypt Summit (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- Not Just for the Birds: Avian Influenza Is Also Felling Wild Mammals (NY Times)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.