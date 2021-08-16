IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Senate Democrats pass bipartisan infrastructure bill and budget reconciliation framework, setting the stage for historic climate action; Wildfire smoke reaches North Pole for the first time in recorded history; PLUS: Tropical Depression Fred heads to Florida, as the rest of the globe swelters and burns... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Floods that hit northern Turkey leave 17 dead, 1 missing; Montana Blaze Threatens Towns; Biden Asked OPEC To Pump More Oil. Is That Climate Denial?; How to Sell 'Carbon Neutral' Fossil Fuel That Doesn’t Exist; Big Oil Spent $10 Million On Facebook Ads Last Year — To Sell What?; Is California’s 'Hydrogen Highway' A Road To Nowhere?'; EPA Ordered To Update Rules On Oil Spill-Fighting Chemicals... PLUS: US Climate Official Says Australia’s Climate Targets Are 'Not Sufficient'... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Tropical Storm Fred drenches Florida as excessive heat hits much of the U.S.:
- Tropical Depression Fred Tracking Near Cuba, Southeastern Bahamas on a Potential Path Toward Florida (Weather Channel)
- Tropical Storm Fred hitting the Dominican Republic (Yale Climate Communications)
- Two Major Heat Waves Roast Lower 48; 175 Million Americans Under Alerts (Washington Post)
- Hot nights offer little relief as Oregon braces for second day of dangerous heat (Oregon Live/MSN)
- Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US (SF Gate)
- Northern hemisphere swelters and burns amid extreme heat waves:
- Sicily Soars To 120 Degrees, Nears Europe All-Time Heat Record (Washington Post)
- Sicily heatwave: The 10 hottest places on Earth, from Death Valley to Tunisia (Independent UK)
- Tunis hit record 49C in heat wave on Tuesday (Reuters)
- Algeria mourns 69 dead as Mediterranean wildfires spread (Channel News Asia)
- Siberia wildfire smoke reaches North Pole for first time:
- Siberian wildfires now bigger than all other fires in world combined (ABC News)
- 'Airpocalypse' smoke reaches North Pole for the first time ever [in the satellite era] (UPI)
- Black and White: Soot on Ice (NASA)
- Dire UN IPCC climate report warns time is nearly out for nations to act:
- Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Report: A Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
- 'Code red': UN scientists warn of worsening global warming (AP):
Under each scenario, the report said, the world will cross the 1.5-degree-Celsius warming mark in the 2030s, earlier than some past predictions. Warming has ramped up in recent years, data shows.
- The devastating new UN report on climate change, explained (Vox:
The report warns that the world is likely to overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming compared to pre-industrial temperatures — one of the goalposts of the Paris climate agreement — within the next 20 or 30 years, even under scenarios where greenhouse gas emissions fall significantly....Climate change "is already affecting every region on earth in multiple ways,” Barrett said. “There’s no going back from some changes in the climate system."
- Climate crisis 'unequivocally' caused by human activities, says IPCC report (Guardian UK)
- IPCC: Window closing to stop worst effects of climate change (E&E News)
- Senate Democrats pass $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill:
- Senate passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package (Axios)
- Senate passes bipartisan infrastructure bill. Here’s what’s in it (AP)
- VIDEO Joe Biden Speech After Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Passed (Rev Transcripts)
- Solving a mystery: Why McConnell didn't kill the infrastructure bill (MSNBC)
- Senate Democrats also pass $3.5 trillion budget framework with climate action:
- VIDEO: Democrats push for broader investments in jobs, families and tackling the climate crisis (PBS NewsHour)
- Here Are The Big Policies In Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Budget Reconciliation Plans (Huffington Post)
- Crunch time: this is America's last chance at serious climate policy for a decade (David Roberts, Vots)
- Sanders Hails $3.5 Trillion Resolution as Most 'Consequential' Proposal Since the New Deal (Common Dreams)
- AUDIO: 'We Don't Need a Miracle, Bill Gates. We Need Political Willpower' - Dr. Michael Mann ('The BradCast'/The BRAD BLOG)
- Senate Dems Unveil $3.5 Trillion Budget For Social, Climate Efforts (AP)
