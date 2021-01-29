READER COMMENTS ON

"What's Good for General Motors...: 'BradCast' 1/28/2021"

DonL said on 1/28/2021 @ 11:54 pm PT...





A bit OT, but I have to say it out loud --- I have had it with Jimmy Dore. Jimmy is giving comfort and credibility to the Proud Boys, Boogaloos and white-supremacist Maga-types who flimsily claim to be supportive of BLM, LGBTQ people, etc etc. They are obviously lying thru their teeth, but Jimmy still fell for it. Also, Jimmy has virtually written-off AOC and other sincere progressives who are navigating difficult waters right now. I didn't leave Jimmy; HE left ME. Here's my new "Jimmy" meme, using a popular photo used in many memes. I think its appropos: https://1.bp.blogspot.co...other%2Bmaga%2Bliars.jpg

AffordableHairAct said on 1/29/2021 @ 8:37 am PT...





Only ~15% of the American electrical grid comes from renewable resources. Correct me if I'm wrong, but it takes much more energy to burn fossil fuels, make steam, turn turbines and create electricity, run it through the grid to a charging station and run your car with it, than running your car on gasoline. And until we have Nuclear fusion plants... This commitment to electrical cars will be catastrophic unless the energy grid is converted to renewable energy.

Hopefully there will be an announcement on doing that in the next 20 years.

Desi Doyen said on 1/29/2021 @ 4:42 pm PT...


