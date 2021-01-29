'RECOUNTED' with Gerrymandering Author David Daley and Constitutional Law Expert Ron Fein: 'BradCast' 1/29/2021
On a new wave of GOP voter suppression laws; Trump's second Impeachment, emoluments, and pardons...
By Desi Doyen on 1/29/2021, 6:30pm PT
We're off today, but we've got a BradCast 'RECOUNTED' for your listening pleasure, with two excellent interviews from the past week that you may have missed --- or just need to hear again. [Audio link to show is posted below.]
- First up is Brad's 1/26/2021 interview with gerrymandering expert DAVID DALEY, Senior Fellow at FairVote and author of the books UNRIGGED: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy and RATF**KED: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America's Democracy. Daley explains the latest efforts by GOP state lawmakers to exploit Trump's absurdly false claims about "voter fraud" in the 2020 election in order to implement new restrictions on voting at the state level and invent insidious new ways to game the Electoral College vote. Combined with the ridiculously undemocratic U.S. Senate, the GOP is trying to create "an epidemic of Republican minority rule in this country," as Daley explains.
- Then it's Brad's conversation on 1/27/2021 with Constitutional law and impeachment expert RON FEIN, Legal Director of the non-partisan government accountability group Free Speech for People, and co-author of the 2018 book, The Constitution Demands It: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump. Fein delves into why the second Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump is both constitutional and crucial to ensuring accountability, not just for the 'seditious' former President but for all future Presidents. Fein also dismantles Senate Republicans' false and disingenuous attempts to circumvent the Impeachment trial; what happens now that the GOP's stolen and packed U.S. Supreme Court dismissed two cases regarding Trump's alleged violation of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause; and the not-inconsequential question of secret self-pardons....
