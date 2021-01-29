IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: GNR Special Coverage: President Biden launches historic, government-wide plan for climate action... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Filibuster Was Grounded in Slavery and Now Threatens All Life on Earth; General Motors to eliminate gasoline and diesel cars and SUVs by 2035; Court rules against Dakota Access easement in win for tribe; ... PLUS: Transmission week: how to start building more big power lines... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- President Joe Biden unveils sweeping, historic Climate Action Plan:
- What's in Biden's watershed Climate Action Plan?:
- Biden launches historic, governmentwide climate action (E&E News):
Today's effort is historic in size and speed, eclipsing the early climate policies advanced by the Obama White House more than a decade ago. It's also a whiplash moment in national politics, coming on the heels of the Trump administration's yearslong campaign to deconstruct federal rules designed to limit carbon emissions.
- Everything you need to know about Biden’s climate policy spree (Grist)
- Biden's Latest Executive Orders Are The Most Aggressive Moves On Climate Change Of Any President (Buzzfeed)
- Biden to place environmental justice at center of sweeping climate plan (Washington Post)
- Joe Biden Is Throwing the Weight of the Government Behind Electric Vehicles (Earther)
- U.S. To 'Make Good' On Climate Finance Pledges, Kerry Tells Leaders (Reuters)
- More on Biden's Climate Action Plan:
- The Battle Lines Are Forming in Biden’s Climate Push (NY Times):
The president is moving rapidly to address global warming, with unlikely allies backing him and huge hurdles, some from his own party, directly ahead. Automakers are coming to accept that much higher fuel economy standards are their future; large oil and gas companies have said some curbs on greenhouse pollution lifted by former President Donald J. Trump should be reimposed... But what may well stand in the president’s way is political intransigence from senators from fossil-fuel states in both parties.
- Biden’s Executive Actions Just Scratch the Surface (The American Prospect):
I do follow this stuff fairly closely...I can just say that, in a lot of ways on these executive actions, the style is doing a fair bit more than the substance.
- Klain: Biden's executive orders are not 'in lieu of legislation' (Politico)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
