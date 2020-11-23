Conservative Judge shreds Campaign plea 'to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters' without supporting evidence of 'speculative accusations'...

UPDATE 11/23: 3rd Circuit Orders Expedited Briefing on Trump's limited appeal...

Ernest A. Canning Byon 11/22/2020, 9:09pm PT

Late Saturday, by way of an Order and Opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed President Donald J. Trump's unprecedented "legal" effort to prevent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from certifying the results of an election in which his opponent, Joseph R. Biden, defeated him by more than 80,000 votes, according to the soon to be certified, unofficial results. Judge Brann also dismissed Trump's Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) as moot.

The reasons for bringing what the judge clearly found to be a frivolous and absurd legal challenge to a swift conclusion were summed up by the Court in the "Introduction" to his 36-page eviscerating opinion...

Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters. This Court has been unable to find any case in which a plaintiff has sought such a drastic remedy in the contest of an election, in terms of the sheer volume of votes asked to be invalidated. One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens. That has not happened. Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by the evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws and institutions demand more.

The judge later went on to say [emphasis his]: "Prohibiting certification of the election results would not reinstate the Individual Plaintiffs' right to vote. It would simply deny more than 6.8 million people their right to vote."

It is of little moment that Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said he would seek an "expedited appeal" of the decision to the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeal. There is seemingly no chance that the 3rd Circuit would issue a TRO to prevent the Counties from certifying their results on Monday, Nov. 23, as mandated by PA election law statutes.

As the Intervenor Defendant Democratic National Committee (DNC) correctly observed in its Opposition to President's TRO Motion, the Trump Campaign, whose attorneys conceded they did not have evidence of fraud, asked the Court to block certification so they "might gather evidence to support" their speculative accusations. That, the DNC observed, has "the legal standard backwards: Plaintiffs must demonstrate that they have a likelihood of success on the merits before obtaining such relief; a preliminary injunction is not a fact-finding tool to confirm speculative claims."

Any delay could cause irreparable harm to millions of PA voters who lawfully cast their votes because it could potentially "prevent certification of election results on a Commonwealth-wide basis in time to meet the federal safe-harbor deadline [December 8]...or even the meeting of electors to cast their votes (December 14)", the DNC added.

For the record, though Judge Brann was appointed by President Barack Obama, he is a member of the right-wing Federalist Society and National Rifle Association. As Politico notes in their coverage, he "is regarded as a conservative judge and an atypical Obama nominee. Brann, who was selected by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), served as a regional Republican Party chairman in Pennsylvania for about a decade before being nominated to the federal bench."

* * *

UPDATE, 11/23/2020: The U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal issued an Order scheduling an expedited briefing schedule on Trump's Amended Motion for an Expedited Review. The Appellate Court directed Trump's attorneys to file their brief before 4:00 p.m. (ET) today and gave the respondents until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow to file their opposition briefs, adding: "The Court will advise if oral argument desired."

Trump's appeal did not seek to prevent PA counties from certifying the results --- a task that, by statute, should be completed today. It simply asked that Trump be allowed to file a second amended complaint.

U.C. Irvine Law Professor Rick Hasen, one of this nation's foremost experts in election law, described Trump's appeal as seemingly "crazy", "bizarre" and "weak":

Given the scathing ruling on the first amended complaint yesterday, and the similar defects with the second amended complaint (including lack of standing), there's no reason to expect the district court would reach any different conclusion if it considered the second amended complaint. This is especially true given the deference usually applied to decisions about accepting a second amended complaint...[T]he motion does not even ask the Third Circuit to weigh in on the controlling legal case that was just decided last week by the circuit, something which is potentially the whole ball game on standing in the case.

The "scathing ruling" included Judge Brann's observation that the "haphazard" manner in which Trump's lawyers "stitched together" their case was analogous to the erection of "Frankenstein's monster".

* * *

