IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme weather broils the United States; Greenland ice sheet potentially hits 'point of no return,' study warns; PLUS: Trump Administration officially opens pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling (But don't tell Trump)... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Updated: July 2020 was the 2nd hottest July ever recorded globally:
- Earliest 10th and 11th named storms in record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season:
- Widespread damage in Iowa, Illinois from sudden derecho wind event:
- 'The Devastation Is Widespread.' Iowans Continue To Struggle Following Deadly Derecho (NPR)
- Midwest derecho devastates Iowa corn crop. Satellite imagery shows damage. (Washington Post):
Up to 43 percent of the state's corn and soybean crop has suffered damage from the storms, a severe blow to a $10 billion industry that's central to the Hawkeye State's economy. The magnitude of the battered vegetation was even visible on the same weather satellites used to track Monday's violent thunderstorms.
- A Bitter Wind at a Shaky Time, and Iowa Is Left Reeling (NY Times):
Devastating windstorms just before harvest were the last thing that Iowa farmers needed...State officials estimate that as many as 14 million acres of farmland - more than a third of the state's total farmland - were damaged, an increase from an earlier estimate of 10 million acres. Hundreds of millions of bushels of commercial storage grain bins and tens of millions of bushels of on-farm storage grain bins were likely lost to the storm.
- Record-breaking intense heat wave broils U.S. West:
- VIDEO: 'Firenado' Spins In California As Firefighters Battle Blazes Across The State | NBC Nightly News (NBC)
- Death Valley just recorded the hottest temperature on Earth (CNN)
- Greenland ice sheet potentially hits 'point of no return':
- Going, Going ... Gone: Greenland's Melting Ice Sheet Passed a Point of No Return in the Early 2000s (Inside Climate News):
Howat, the Ohio State co-author, said the findings identify the threshold at which global warming shifted the slow geologic pace of ice sheet melting into overdrive. Glaciers that flow into the ocean grow very slowly, but they can melt very fast, erasing centuries of advance in just a few decades, he added.
"Glacier retreat has knocked the dynamics of the whole ice sheet into a constant state of loss," study co-author Ian Howat, an earth scientist from Ohio State University, said in a statement. "Even if the climate were to stay the same or even get a little colder, the ice sheet would still be losing mass."
- Trump Admin. finalizes plans to open Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling:
- Trump Finalizes Drilling Plan For Iconic Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (Washington Post):
The Trump administration finalized plans Monday to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a move that will auction off oil and gas rights in the heart of one of the nation’s most iconic wild places. Achieving a goal Republicans have sought for 40 years, it marks a capstone for an administration that has ignored calls to reduce fossil fuel consumption in the face of climate change.
- Conoco-Phillips to refreeze melting permafrost
The project will be so vulnerable to climate change that ConocoPhillips plans to use chillers to keep the Arctic tundra frozen beneath its roads and oil drilling pads, according to the Bureau of Land Management's environmental review of the plan published Thursday.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
