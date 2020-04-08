IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Isaias hits North Carolina amid a pandemic, and makes weather history; Rising sea levels pushing storm impacts further inland, study warns; PLUS: 15 states clear the air by moving to all-electric trucks and buses... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Big Oil Has Never Lost This Much Money; Tired of Wells That Threaten Residents’ Health, a Small California Town Takes on the Oil Industry; BP built its business on oil and gas. Now climate change is taking it apart; More Coal Power Generation Closed Than Opened Around The World This Year; US: Snake River Dams Will Not Be Removed To Save Salmon... PLUS: Northeast US Climate Pact Has Major Side Benefit — Healthier Children... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Mystery seeds in the mail: dangerous or not, do not plant:
- Some mystery seeds illegally sent from China identified (CBS News):
So far, however, the species appear to be innocuous. At least 14 of the seed species had been identified as of July 29, according to Deputy Administrator Osama El-Lissy of the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service...CBS News confirmed that residents in all 50 states have reported receiving the suspicious packages of seeds. The USDA said if you receive the packets of seeds, do not plant them and contact your state plant regulatory official.
- Soybeans at risk? Why Indiana agriculture officials worry about mystery seeds from China (Indianopolis Star)
- Oh No, Someone Planted the Mystery Seeds (The Cut):
the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will remove and inspect the beast this coming week. “Our concern is from an invasive pest aspect, these seeds could introduce an invasive weed, or an invasive insect pest or a plant disease."
- Hurricane Isaias hits North Carolina, brings torrential rains, power outages to the East Coast:
- Simultaneous disasters are exposing the hard reality of climate change. (NY Times)
- Tornadoes Are a Threat as Storm Isaias Charges North (NY Times)
- Tropical Storm Isaias Racing Through the Northeast, Spreading Threats of Damaging Winds, Flooding Rain and Tornadoes (Weather Channel)
- Isaias broke these records with its early formation (CNN)
- How Do You Prepare for a Hurricane in the Middle of a Pandemic? (NBC-Philadelphia)
- Here Are The District’s Preparation Tips For Tropical Storm Isaias During COVID-19 (DCist)
- Severe flooding displaces millions in Bangladesh:
- 'A third of Bangladesh underwater' after heavy rains, floods (Al Jazeera)
- A Quarter of Bangladesh Is Flooded. Millions Have Lost Everything. (NY Times)
- Intense Flooding in Bangladesh (NASA Earth Observatory)
- Why climate change is a 'threat multiplier' (Yale Climate Connections)
- Rising sea levels will drive extreme storm impacts further inland, study says:
- Projections of global-scale extreme sea levels and resulting episodic coastal flooding over the 21st Century (Nature/Scientific Reports)
- Rising Seas Could Menace Millions Beyond Shorelines, Study Finds (NY Times):
As climate change raises sea levels, storm surges and high tides will push farther inland, a team of researchers says.
- Coastal flooding could hit nearly 20% of global GDP as climate change accelerates storms, sea level rise (CNBC):
Coastal flooding made worse by climate change could damage assets worth up to $14.2 trillion by 2100 as rising seas inundate coastal homes and infrastructure, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. Without investment in flood defense and a decline in greenhouse gas emissions, there will be an increase of about half of the world’s land, half of the global population and nearly half of global assets at risk of flooding by 2100.
- Hundreds of Toxic Superfund Sites Imperiled by Sea-Level Rise, Study Warns (Inside Climate News)
- 15 states follow California's push to electrify all trucks and buses:
- States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks (AP):
“This is a really big deal in sending a powerful signal to industry with directions on where we need to be going with transportation,” said Bill Van Amburg, executive vice president of CALSTART, a nonprofit consortium focused on building a clean transportation industry. “You can now justify further investment to develop more products.”
- 15 U.S. states to jointly work to advance electric heavy-duty trucks (Reuters)
- 15 states will follow California’s push to electrify trucks and buses (The Verge):
The states that signed the agreement along with Washington, DC are: California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Big Oil Has Never Lost This Much Money (Earther)
- Tired of Wells That Threaten Residents’ Health, a Small California Town Takes on the Oil Industry (Inside Climate News)
- BP built its business on oil and gas. Now climate change is taking it apart. (Washington Post)
- More Coal Power Generation Closed Than Opened Around The World This Year (Guardian UK)
- California's Apple Fire Grows To More Than 20,000 Acres, 5% Contained (CNN)
- 300 Green Groups Say Senate Must Reject Trump's BLM Pick Pendley (The Hill)
- Northeast US Climate Pact Has Major Side Benefit — Healthier Children (Daily Climate)
- US: Snake River Dams Will Not Be Removed To Save Salmon (ABC News)
- Interior Floats Definition of Endangered Species ‘Habitat’ (Bllomberg)
- Sheep, ag and sun: Agrivoltaics propel significant reductions in solar maintenance costs (Utility Dive)
- The Worst-Case Scenario for Global Warming Tracks Closely With Actual Emissions (Inside Climate News)
- Chemical recycling gaining limited traction so far, too focused on plastic-to-fuel, report finds (Waste Dive)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page
- NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years: