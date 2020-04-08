With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 8/4/2020, 11:25am PT  

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Isaias hits North Carolina amid a pandemic, and makes weather history; Rising sea levels pushing storm impacts further inland, study warns; PLUS: 15 states clear the air by moving to all-electric trucks and buses... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Big Oil Has Never Lost This Much Money; Tired of Wells That Threaten Residents’ Health, a Small California Town Takes on the Oil Industry; BP built its business on oil and gas. Now climate change is taking it apart; More Coal Power Generation Closed Than Opened Around The World This Year; US: Snake River Dams Will Not Be Removed To Save Salmon... PLUS: Northeast US Climate Pact Has Major Side Benefit — Healthier Children... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

    Article Categories: North Carolina, Environment, Green News, Climate change, Extreme weather, Oceans, Electric vehicles, Infrastructure, Pollution, Coronavirus/COVID-19