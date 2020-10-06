With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 6/9/2020, 11:26am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Buckle up --- Tropical Depression Cristobal's impacts ain't over yet; Melting permafrost causes catastrophic oil spill in Russian Siberia; May 2020 was the hottest May ever recorded globally; PLUS: Trump uses coronavirus emergency to justify new rollbacks of public health and endangered species protections... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Racism Is Killing the Planet: The ideology of white supremacy leads the way toward disposable people and a disposable natural world; Population Of Top 10 Counties For Climate Disasters: 81% Minority; BP to cut 10,000 jobs as virus hits demand for oil; Poisonous toads invade South Florida; Court overturns EPA approval of popular herbicide made by Monsanto... PLUS: Borrowed time: Climate change hits the U.S. mortgage market... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



