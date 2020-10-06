IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Buckle up --- Tropical Depression Cristobal's impacts ain't over yet; Melting permafrost causes catastrophic oil spill in Russian Siberia; May 2020 was the hottest May ever recorded globally; PLUS: Trump uses coronavirus emergency to justify new rollbacks of public health and endangered species protections... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Racism Is Killing the Planet: The ideology of white supremacy leads the way toward disposable people and a disposable natural world; Population Of Top 10 Counties For Climate Disasters: 81% Minority; BP to cut 10,000 jobs as virus hits demand for oil; Poisonous toads invade South Florida; Court overturns EPA approval of popular herbicide made by Monsanto... PLUS: Borrowed time: Climate change hits the U.S. mortgage market... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Tropical Storm Cristobal's impacts aren't over yet:
- Tropical Depression Cristobal Could Make Historic Lake Superior Landfall (Earther):
[I]f it continues to spin as cyclones do and maintains its current trajectory, Cristobal would be the first tropical or post-tropical cyclone to make landfall on Lake Superior on records that go back to the mid-1800s...All this makes Cristobal a continued meteorological oddity of the highest order.
- After slamming Gulf Coast, Cristobal will drop heavy rain all the way north to Canada (Washington Post):
The unusual system has the potential to become the nation’s farthest north and west tropical depression in more than two centuries of record-keeping. Cristobal could even merge with another, nontropical weather system and intensify over the Upper Midwest and into Canada, achieving subtropical storm strength late in the week as it clips the Hudson Bay.
- Cristobal continues to unleash strong winds and heavy rain across the Midwest (CNN)
- May 2020 was the hottest May ever recorded globally:
- Last month was the hottest May on record, as the world creeps closer to a dangerous threshold (CNN):
[W]hen compared with pre-industrial figures, their recordings indicate that the world is creeping dangerously close to the temperature threshold that international organizations warn would be so devastating to the planet if exceeded.
- Warmest May on record, Siberia 10C hotter (Phys.org)
- Earth has hottest May on record, with 2020 on track to be one of the top 10 warmest years (CNBC)
- Coronavirus Makes Cooling Centers Risky, Just as Scorching Weather Hits (NY Times)
- Melting permafrost causes catastrophic oil spill in Russian Siberia:
- Russia declares state of emergency over Arctic Circle oil spill caused by melting permafrost (USA Today):
Greenpeace has already called the spill the first accident of such a large scale in the Arctic. The organization believes that damage to water bodies alone from a diesel spill in Norilsk could amount to more than $85 million.
- VIDEO: Russia's 20,000-tonne diesel spill pollutes waterways in Siberia (Al Jazeera)
- Russian oil spill leads to charges against plant director (Deustche-Welle)
- Siberia Is Experiencing Record Highs - 40 Degrees Above Average (Clean Technica)
- The Race to Save Arctic Cities As Permafrost Melts (Wired, 5/14/2018)
- Trump re-opens marine sanctuary to commercial fishing:
- Scorning Extinction Crisis, Trump Opens East Coast Marine Monument To Commercial Fishing (Huffington Post):
The administration is using COVID-19 as cover to pursue a full-fledged assault on environmental protections.
- 'Selling off the future’: Trump allows fishing in marine monument (Guardian UK):
“This rollback essentially sells off the future of the ocean and the future of the ecosystem for almost no present economic benefit,” said Miriam Goldstein, the ocean policy director at the Center for American Progress (Cap). “[That’s] why it’s so puzzling to do it at all and even more puzzling that the president is doing it now, in the middle of the pandemic and with police riots going on around the country.”
- Trump allows commercial fishing in marine conservation area (AP)
- Trump strikes rolls back more public health and environmental protections:
- Trump, Citing Pandemic, Moves to Weaken Two Key Environmental Protections (NY Times):
President Trump signed an executive order that calls on agencies to waive required environmental reviews of infrastructure projects to be built during the pandemic-driven economic crisis. At the same time, the Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a new rule that changes the way the agency uses cost-benefit analyses to enact Clean Air Act regulations, effectively limiting the strength of future air pollution controls.
- Trump's latest environmental rollback threatens minority communities, experts warn (The Hill):
A 2018 EPA study found black Americans are subjected to higher levels of air pollution than whites, while a 2011 study found that communities of color and low-income populations are disproportionately exposed to chemical releases. Others have found that minority and low income communities were more likely to be near hazardous waste sites.
- How a revised calculation could hurt future climate rules (E&eE News)
- Trump permitting order benefits fossil fuels and renewables, but NGOs vow to challenge (Utility Dive)
- Trump EPA Takes Aim at Cost Benefit Analysis; Misses (Legal Planet)
- communities have no say
- EPA limits states and tribes' ability to protest pipelines and other energy projects (Washington Post)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Racism Is Killing the Planet: The ideology of white supremacy leads the way toward disposable people and a disposable natural world (Sierra Club)
- Population Of Top 10 Counties For Climate Disasters: 81% Minority (E&E News)
- BP To Cut 10,000 Jobs As Virus Hits Demand For Oil (BBC)
- Overfishing On The Rise As Global Consumption Climbs: U.N. Agency (Reuters)
- Borrowed Time: Climate Change Threatens U.S. Mortgage Market (Politico)
- Poisonous Toads Invade South Florida in Latest Sign of the Apocalypse (Earther)
- Court overturns EPA approval of popular herbicide made by Monsanto (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: Climate Change’s Ocean Impact: Ayana Elizabeth Johnson PhD (Climate Crocks)
- Gulf chemical plants unprepared for increasing flood risk from climate change: report (Houston Chronicle)
- What Offshore Wind Can Bring to the Corporate PPA Party (GreenTech Media)
- DNC Panel Calls For Larger Investment On Climate Than Current Biden Plan (The Hill)
- Green Groups Back Protesters --- But Grapple With Own Issues With Race (Washington Post)
- Global CO2 Measurement Hits Record High In May Despite Pandemic (Reuters)
- Senate Advances Conservation Fund Bill, House Introduces Companion (The Hill)
- California plans for future of gas system amid 'patchwork' of electrification policies (Utility Dive)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
