4/21/2020  

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Oil prices plunge into historic negative territory; Trump EPA rolls back rules on toxic mercury pollution; PLUS: 50th anniversary of Earth Day and climate action, somehow, during a global pandemic... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): This Earth Day, stop the fossil fuel money pipeline; What the 'humans are the virus' meme gets so wrong; Coronavirus stimulus money will be wasted on fossil fuels; 10 years after Deepwater Horizon, the U.S. is even more at risk of a major oil spill; Climate-driven megadrought is emerging in western US, says study; Study: Acting on climate will boost economy... PLUS: American oil is cheap enough for climate activists to buy it... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

