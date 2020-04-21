With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/21/2020, 11:08am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Oil prices plunge into historic negative territory; Trump EPA rolls back rules on toxic mercury pollution; PLUS: 50th anniversary of Earth Day and climate action, somehow, during a global pandemic... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US WITH A (MUCH-NEEDED) DONATION to celebrate 1000+ episodes of independent, listener-supported climate, energy and environmental news! Thank you!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): This Earth Day, stop the fossil fuel money pipeline; What the 'humans are the virus' meme gets so wrong; Coronavirus stimulus money will be wasted on fossil fuels; 10 years after Deepwater Horizon, the U.S. is even more at risk of a major oil spill; Climate-driven megadrought is emerging in western US, says study; Study: Acting on climate will boost economy... PLUS: American oil is cheap enough for climate activists to buy it... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...