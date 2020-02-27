IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: CBS News ignores the climate crisis in South Carolina Democratic debate, but candidates don't; JPMorgan economists warn climate change threatens human survival; Colorado River facing 'severe water shortages'; PLUS: Yet another refinery explodes, this time in Southern California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Tribal nation condemns 'desecration' to build border wall; Trump downplays Coronavirus risk; Dismantling Fred Hiatt's pro-oil, anti-Sanders climate op-ed; Climate change is pushing ocean currents poleward; New Interior rule would limit which scientific studies agency can consider; After Trump mocks proposed sea wall in New York, plan is abruptly shelved; Climate change, soaring flood insurance could trigger a mortgage crisis; Uber and Lyft are convenient and highly carbon-intensive ... PLUS: Brazil is cracking down on climate migrants while worsening the climate crisis...
- Yet another refinery explodes, this time in Southern California:
- Refinery neighbors are used to fires. But the Carson explosion was 'scary' (LA Times):
"It got really warm," the 28-year-old recalled Wednesday. "That was the scary part. You could just feel the heat from the fire."...The fire, at least the third such incident at a California refinery since 2012, was a reminder that the region's many refineries are complex industrial facilities, with the potential for accidents and ignitions at any moment.
- Climate change ignored by CBS moderators in South Carolina debate:
- Leaked internal JPMorgan report warns climate change threatens human survival:
- The Planet Is Screwed, Says Bank That Screwed the Planet (The New Republic):
[I]t also offers a withering takedown of how economists in particular have tended to think about the climate crisis..."We cannot rule out catastrophic outcomes where human life as we know it is threatened," the report concludes. It's a stunning bit of cognitive dissonance from a bank that is doing so much to fuel the crisis.
- JPMorgan to end investment in Arctic drilling, coal companies:
- Colorado River flows drying up because of climate change:
- Climate Change Steals Billion Tons Of Water From Colorado River (Washington Post)
- Electric vehicle sales soar in Europe, and GM launches EVs in China :
- GM To US: No 250 Mile, $23,000 Electric Car For You! (Clean Technica):
It’s hard to believe US and European customers would not be lining up outside Chevrolet dealerships to buy one. The mind of senior management at General Motors is a dark and mysterious place.
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
