Guest host Nicole Sandler with activist Jude Morford and author Stewart L. Rogers

Nicole Sandler Byon 1/2/2020, 4:04pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER, back again to guest host today's BradCast. It's not only a new year, but a brand new decade. So we decided to get a bit ethereal and start the year by looking at a unique way to deal with the insanity in our world, and to look back at how the hippies coped in the 60s and early 70s.

My first guest is JUDE MORFORD, founder of WomenRising. She contacted me a few months ago to tell me about her treks to various border sites where children are held in cages by our government after being separated from their parents...by our government. She stands in silent vigils. And it works for her.

Also today: A visit with STEWART L. ROGERS, author and editor of the new book, What Happened to the Hippies: Voices and Perspectives, in which 54 people who lived through the Age of Aquarius shared their memories of how peace and love resonated during the Vietnam War and Watergate eras,

The BradCast