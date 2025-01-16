2025 begins! BRAD BLOG welcomes needs your support!... The BRAD BLOG, The BradCast and Green News Report, are only made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like YOU! ONE TIME ONLY

Latest Featured Reports | Thursday, January 16, 2025

Fires, Liars and Oligarchs Rising as Biden Takes Final Bow, Issues Warning: 'BradCast' 1/16/25 Repubs imperil L.A. Fire aid; EPA pick backs off climate; Garland nixes execution drug; Biden farewell warns of 'oligarchy', 'abuse of power'...

'Green News Report' 1/16/25 w/ Brad & Desi Gaining ground on L.A. Fires as recovery road begins; Trump Energy nom wants more energy production; PLUS: In farewell, Biden urges Americans to hold the line on climate action... Previous GNRs: 1/14/25 - 1/9/25 - Archives...

Does Trump's Sentencing

as a Felon Matter?:

'BradCast' 1/15/25 Guest: Former prosecutor Randall D. Eliason; Also: GAZA BREAKTHROUGH?; Trump A.G. pick Bondi defiant in confirmation hearing...

Hegseth Faces Dem Fire in Contentious, Constrained Senate SecDef Nom Hearing: 'BradCast' 1/14/25 Repubs rollover for unqualified Trump Pentagon pick, suppress FBI report; Also: L.A. Fires...

Sunday 'City of Angeles' Toons THIS WEEK: Disaster Politics ... Dying in Darkness ... Gulf of America ... And much more, in our latest collection of the week's hottest toons...

Ordered to Evacuate, But Now Home Safe: 'BradCast' 1/9/25 Details from our harrowing experience last night in Hollywood; Also: Latest on L.A. fires; Jimmy Carter laid to rest after life well lived...

'Green News Report' 1/9/25 w/ Brad & Desi Extreme wildfire crisis now most destructive in L.A. history; 'GNR' forced to evacuate; Climate change intensifying extreme fires; PLUS: Biden designates two new nat'l monuments... Previous GNRs: 1/7/25 - 12/19/24 - Archives...

'A Tidal Wave of Fire' in L.A.:

'BradCast' 1/8/25 Special Coverage with guest John Amato of Crooks and Liars, who lost his home overnight; Also: Trump sentencing update; More Carter remembrance...

Trouble in Trumpland? Broligarchs v. MAGA!: 'BradCast' 1/7/25 Guest: Ryan Cooper of 'The American Prospect'; Also: Wildfire weather in L.A.; Battle over Jack Smith report; Giuliani in contempt...

'Green News Report' 1/7/25 New year, new punishing extreme weather; 2024 was hottest year in human history; Biden bans new offshore drilling; PLUS: Jimmy Carter, one of the greatest conservation Presidents...

2025 Kicks Off With Both a Bang and a Whimper: 'BradCast' 1/6/25 Congress certifies felon Trump's election without incident, future Prez to be sentenced Friday; Also: Vegas attacker a Trump fan; Carter's climate legacy; Callers ring in...

Sunday '2025 Terror, Trump and Tesla' Toons ALSO IN THIS SUPER-SIZED NEW YEAR EDITION: Tech Bros v. MAGA ... RIP: Jimmy Carter ... and some disturbing Tooning News, in our first collection of 2025!

Sunday 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong?' Toons THIS WEEK: 'Happy' 2025! ... Buckle Up ... Don't Forget the Fun! ... With our final toon collection of the year...

Silent Nights, Holy Hell A holiday message from The BRAD BLOG...

Sunday 'Happyish Holidays' Toons THIS WEEK: Lots of Santa ... Lots of Naughty ... (And a Little of Bit Nice) ... Hark! The tooning angels sing! Glory to this year's collection of the best Hanuchristmaka toons!...

Trump Gets Trumped in Our Musky Year-End Roundtable: 'BradCast' 12/19/24 Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...