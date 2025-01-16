IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Crews gain ground against L.A. Fires, as long road to recovery begins; Trump's Dept. of Energy nominee, a fossil fuel executive, calls for more domestic energy production; PLUS: President Biden urges Americans to hold the line on climate action in farewell address... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): FDA bans Red Dye No. 3 from food; For LA water issues, misinformation spreads nearly as fast as the wildfires; As climate risks mount, homeowners far beyond California face soaring insurance bills; Standoff in South Africa ends with 87 miners dead; Biden approved L.A. wildfire aid. But Trump will control spending; More Americans than ever are living in wildfire areas. L.A. is no exception; EPA warns of 'forever chemicals' in sludge fertilizer... PLUS: Biden administration withdraws proposal that aimed to save whales off East Coast by slowing ship speeds... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Crews gain ground against Los Angeles Fires::
- Live updates: L.A. area wildfire threat persists as increasing winds expected this week (LA Times)
- Easing winds, cooler temperatures to help crews battle L.A. fires (Washington Post)
- Los Angeles wildfires: Critical threat of new fires ends, but crews are still working to contain major blazes (CNN)
- L.A. Fires: Long road to recovery begins:
- Hundreds seek assistance and guidance from disaster recovery centers (AP)
- California’s Insurance System Faces Crucial Test as Losses Mount (NY Times):
The California FAIR Plan, the state’s insurer of last resort, had just $377 million available last week to pay claims that could reach billions, officials said.
- VIDEO: CA Gov. Newsom on state's FAIR insurance plan (Tiwtter)
- What happens if CA FAIR Plan goes bankrupt? Here's how it could affect policyholders (KABC-Los Angeles)
- California granted more federal funding to help with wildfire repairs (CNN)
- Biden says feds to cover 100% of costs for initial LA fire recovery; FEMA assistance available (KABC-Los Angeles)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks legislators to approve $2.5 billion for fire aid in an expanded special session (CBS News)
- Los Angeles wildfires spur first lawsuits against utilities (CBS News)
- What happens when a state insurer of last resort goes belly-up? (Moving Day)
- Trump Energy Sec. nominee, fossil fuel CEO Chris Wright, is a climate delayer:
- Key takeaways from Trump’s energy secretary pick’s confirmation hearing (AP)
- 4 takeaways from Chris Wright’s confirmation hearing (E&E News):
President-elect Donald Trump’s Energy secretary nominee Chris Wright appeared to make it unscathed through a tough confirmation hearing Wednesday even as some Democrats and climate protesters challenged his views on the issue.
- Chris Wright backs aggressive build-out of the US power grid (E&E News)
- Trump’s Energy Sec’s Confirmation Hearing Crashed By Climate Protesters — On His Birthday: ‘I’m 18 Years Old and I Want a Future!’ (Mediaite)
- VIDEO, transcript: Chris Wright Confirmation Hearing (Rev Transcripts)
- Trump Transportation nominee, Sean Duffy, gets friendly Senate hearing:
- USDOT nominee Sean Duffy pledges to keep infrastructure funds flowing (Bond Buyer Magazine)
- Transportation secretary pick vows to buck any pressure to help Elon Musk in agency probes of Tesla (AP)
- Transportation pick Duffy soars through confirmation hearing (Roll Call)
- VIDEO, transcript: Sean Duffy Confirmation Hearing (Rev Transcripts)
- President Biden in farewell address urges Americans to hold the line on climate action:
- Biden Delivers a Farewell Address and a Warning to the Nation (NY Times)
- 5 takeaways from Biden's farewell address that also served as a warning to the country (AP):
Biden said "an oligarchy is taking shape in America" as power and money become more concentrated in the hands of the few. He criticized the "tech industrial complex" and social media, where “the truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.” He urged the country to continue confronting climate change, saying, “We must not be bullied into sacrificing the future."
- VIDEO, transcript: Joe Biden's Farewell Address (Rev Transcripts)
- Congressional Republicans threaten disaster aid from California:
- VIDEO: Stuart Varney Should California be forced to repeal climate rules for disaster aid (Newsmax/Youtube)
- VIDEO: Tuberville Says California Doesn't Deserve Disaster Relief Funding (Meidas Touch/MSN)
- As Los Angeles Burns, Conspiracy Peddlers Lie About-and Celebrate-the Danger We're Living Through (Mother Jones):
Some of the themes emerging are consistent: pretty much every wildfire is accused of not being a wildfire at all, but a planned attack meant to further some sinister end. This serves two purposes: casting doubt on the established science of climate change, and finding a more politically useful target to pin a disaster on.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
