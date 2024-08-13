IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Debby left a parting gift --- tons of raw sewage spills; July 2024 was the hottest July ever recorded globally; PLUS: Republicans' Project 2025 calls for deleting all references to climate change from the federal government... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- July 2024 was the hottest July ever recorded, or the 2nd hottest:
- Earth just had its warmest July on record: July was the globe’s 14th month in a row of record warmth (NOAA)
- July temperature figures point to record hot year (Axios):
The new July report comes from NASA, and it differs slightly in its ranking from European data released last week...The lack of significant cooling in NASA's records compared to July 2023 is noteworthy but not a warning that we're still heating up at last year's rate.
- July ends 13-month streak of global heat records as El Nino ebbs, but experts warn against relief (AP):
But July 2024’s average heat just missed surpassing the July of a year ago, and scientists said the end of the record-breaking streak changes nothing about the threat posed by climate change.
- Extreme heat, dryness trigger outbreak of extreme fires in Greece:
- VIDEO: 'Never seen a fire like this': Thousands flee as Athens battles major wildfires (NBC News):
It is unclear exactly what caused the wildfire, but Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s minister for climate crisis and civil protection, said firefighters responded within minutes to the initial fire Sunday. Even with a rapid operation response, though, he said “extreme conditions” including heavy winds and a prolonged drought had worsened the fire’s spread.
- Crews battle scattered fires in Athens suburbs, helped by calmer winds and reinforcements (AP)
- In photos: Thousands flee Athens amid Greece's worst wildfire so far this year (Yahoo News)
- Climate change made wildfires in Brazil's Pantanal much, much worse:
- Climate change made the ‘supercharged’ 2024 Pantanal wildfires 40% more intense (Carbon Brief):
Human-caused climate change made the “unprecedented” wildfires that spread across Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands in June 2024 between four and five times more likely, according to a new rapid attribution study.
- Climate change fueled record early fires in Brazil's wetlands, study says (Reuters)
- Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest for July surge to highest in two decades (Reuters)
- Hurricane Debby leaves behind raw sewage, manure spills in FL and NC:
- Debby overwhelmed Tampa Bay sewers, spilling millions of gallons of pollution (Tampa Bay Times):
Together, local governments and housing complexes in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Pasco counties reported more than 6.3 million gallons of spilled sewage over the three days when Debby lashed the region, according to a Tampa Bay Times analysis of reports made to state environment regulators and posted on city websites. Lags in reporting mean this is almost surely a significant undercount.
- VIDEO: In Tampa, Record Rains Wash Sewage into Waterways. News Reports Avoid the 'C' Word (This Is Not Cool blog)
- VIDEO: Heavy rains from Debby inundated wastewater systems across Tampa Bay area (Fox-13 Tampa Bay)
- Rising Waters From Tropical Storm Debby Put North Carolina Waste Sites at Risk (NY Times):
Tropical Storm Debby brought intense rainfall and flooding threats to North Carolina this week, highlighting the vulnerability of hog lagoons and wastewater treatment plants...The pollution enters waterways when open pits overflow or when the earthen walls of a pit fail. Hog waste that has been sprayed on nearby fields can flow downstream if the fields are oversaturated, although spraying is not allowed when it’s raining. Dead animals, killed in the flooding, can also pollute waterways.
- Toll across NC from Tropical Storm Debby coming into focus (Carolina Public Press)
- Future hurricanes could bring flooding to millions more Americans (CBS News)
- Pro Publica: Project 2025 training videos call for 'eradicating' all climate references:
- Inside Project 2025’s Secret Training Videos (Pro Publica):
"Eradicate climate change references"; only talk to conservative media; don’t leave a paper trail for watchdogs to discover. In a series of never-before-published videos, Project 2025 details how a second Trump administration would operate.
- VIDEO: Project 2025 "Training Videos" Leaked (This Is Not Cool blog):
"Eradicate Climate Change References Everywhere."
- The definitive guide to Project 2025 (Media Matters):
Media Matters presents a close look at Project 2025, from a secretive 180-day plan to a MAGA staffing database to extreme proposals that would turn back the clock on a whole host of issues.
- What Project 2025 would do to climate policy in the US (Grist)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
