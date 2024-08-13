It was another not good day on The BradCast for entitled rightwingers working hard to undermine our American democracy. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]
- Disgraced 2020 election denier, former Mesa, Colorado County Clerk and failed Republican Sec. of State candidate, Tina Peters was found guilty by a jury of her peers on Monday for seven crimes related to her 2021 breach, copy and unlawful distribution of Mesa County's proprietary Dominion voting system software that she was elected to protect.
BACKSTORY: Peters' breach in CO, which set off alarm bells at the time among voting system experts across the country, was one of several similar schemes apparently organized, in part, by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell in a futile effort to prove the 2020 election was stolen from him. Similar breaches were carried out in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, where some of the breachers are also facing state criminal charges. Deadbeat fellow election denier and reportedly nearly bankrupt MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is being sued for defamation by several voting machine companies, aided and abetted Peters' crimes in various ways after the Mesa County voting software was released while she was on stage at Lindell's silly "cyber-symposium" in South Dakota.
- Former-Democrat-turned-independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was found by a New York judge on Monday to have used a "sham" address to establish residency in the state where he doesn't actually live. As a result, after a four-day hearing, he will not be allowed to appear on NY's Presidential ballot. Moreover, the ruling may threaten his eligibility for some of the 19 state ballots where he has already qualified to appear and/or the 20 or so states where he is still hoping to do so.
BACKSTORY: Back in 2011, we reported on then Utah U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney having done damn near the same thing. He had owned mansions in both New Hampshire and California, but, in 2010, he fraudulently registered to vote for a U.S. Senate Special Election in Massachusetts, where he had previously served as Governor, using his son's unfinished basement as his voting address. Nonetheless, despite their pretend opposition to election fraud, the Republican Party would later go on to nominate the fraudster Romney as their Presidential nominee in 2012.
- Longtime opponents of workers and organized labor unions, Donald Trump and Tesla/Twitter owner Elon Musk, held what the New York Times described as a "two-hour ramble" on Monday night, on Musk's rickety, now largely rightwing social media site. It didn't seem to go well for either of them. It began about 45 minutes late after Musk's streaming audio platform kept failing. (He blamed a cyberattack. Trump blamed China. Evidence and folks who work at Twitter/X suggested there was no cyberattack at all.) But, at some point in the conversation, Trump and Musk began cackling approvingly about the idea of firing workers who threaten to strike or join unions. On Tuesday, the United Auto Workers, who have been encouraging Tesla workers to unionize, filed legal complaints against each man charging violations of the National Labor Relations Act.
BACKSTORY: The UAW, and almost every other major labor union, have endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. UAW President Shawn Fain appeared at a rally with Harris and her running-mate Tim Walz in Detroit last week (the one with 15,000 attendees who Trump claims were not there, but were all A.I.) and described Trump is "a scab" who "doesn't know shit about the auto industry and doesn't give a damn about the working class in this country."
- Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, after the hottest July ever recorded; millions of gallons of raw sewage spills across parts of Florida following Hurricane Debby; and Republicans scheme, via Project 2025, to delete all federal government references to "climate change" if Trump is able to win back the White House in November...
