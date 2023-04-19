Guest: Attorney Keith Barber; Also: Gob-smacking news in GA Trump probe, and on his rape and defamation trial to begin next week in NY...

Brad Friedman Byon 4/19/2023, 5:31pm PT

If you ever thought Dominion Voting Systems had an interest in saving or defending democracy, rather than saving and defending their bottom line, well, you haven't been paying close enough attention to The BradCast over the years. [Audio link to full shows follows this summary.]

Many on the left are disappointed today following Tuesday's news of a gargantuan settlement in the private election system vendor's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox "News", which, the judge in the case previously ruled, had repeatedly and knowingly broadcast baseless lies about Dominion having stolen the 2020 election from sore loser Donald Trump.

Moments before the trial was to begin on Tuesday, Dominion agreed to take $757.5 million --- equal to about 20 years of gross revenue for the company, according to our guest today --- from Fox. That, in exchange for dropping the case. No on-air apology or public admission of guilt or wrong-doing appears to have been included in the settlement of what would have been a landmark Free Speech case.

In the bargain, none of the Republican propaganda outlet's stars or executives were dragged onto the witness stand and forced to admit to their purposeful deceptions of their own viewers, as Fox barely uttered a word about any of Tuesday's news to its own long-duped viewers. (While legitimate corporate media outlets went wall-to-wall with their coverage of the huge news on Tuesday, Fox barely mentioned it on air, while devoting no more than a pathetic 78 words to it on their website, in an item which, hilariously, didn't even mention the settlement amount or who was forced to pay whom!)

If you were hanging your hopes on Dominion doing the right thing in this matter, rather than simply grabbing as much money as they could, you may not have been paying close enough attention to our 20 years of reporting on corporate election vendors like Dominion, ES&S, Hart-Intercivic, Smartmatic and, until they went out of business, Sequoia, Diebold and Premier. None should have been allowed to partake in the corporate takeover our public elections in the U.S. And, after reporting on these companies for two decades, I can confidently say that none of them were ever in it to serve the best interests of the nation or democracy. All of them were and are in it only to serve shareholders with maximized profits.

But there are other reasons Dominion could not force Fox to publicly concede their purposefully deceptive coverage of the 2020 election, and one them has to do with the even larger, $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit regarding many of the same issues, that Fox is still facing from Smartmatic, a different election vendor. On Tuesday, after news of the settlement, the company issued its own statement reading: "Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest."

Maybe. But...well...see above. And the last 20 years of reporting at BradBlog.com.

We're joined today by an attorney who was, coincidentally, himself responsible for hashing out a settlement in a $1.6 billion lawsuit. KEITH BARBER, is a longtime Daily Kos contributor known there as "KeithDB". Yesterday, three of his stories were at the top of the progressive blog site's "Recommended" list. We discuss the news from all three of those stories with him today.

One story is on the Fox/Dominion settlement and why he believes Dominion had no choice but to take the offer; another is on the new, gob-smacking court filing by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, in her criminal conspiracy probe of Trump's attempt to strong-arm state officials into stealing the 2020 election for him in Georgia (I've got some news to add to that story as well. Here is your hint about that.); and the third story is on next week's scheduled trial start in the rape and defamation lawsuit filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll against Trump in New York. Will she take a settlement too?...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *