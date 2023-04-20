With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

4/20/2023

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Fort Lauderdale struggles with gas shortage and other ripple effects after extreme rain disaster; Historic, record-shattering heat in Asia turns deadly; Republican appeals court judges overturn Berkeley, CA's natural gas installation ban; PLUS: House Republicans hold U.S. clean energy sector hostage to raise the nation's debt limit... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): GOP House fails to override Biden’s veto of resolution to overturn EPA water rule; As states replace lead pipes, plastic alternatives could bring new risks; Hydro: Oil-rich Norway could become Europe’s 'green battery'; Clogged transmission cost consumers $13B in 1 year; Growing insurance crisis spreads to Texas; Rapid snowmelt causing significant flooding across northern Plains... PLUS: Beyond The Poles: The far-reaching dangers of melting ice

... and much, MUCH more! ...

