Latest Featured Reports | Thursday, October 27, 2022

Good, Bad and Very Surprising News: 'BradCast' 10/27/22 On climate, natural gas, 'junk fees' and other substantive issues worth knowing about ahead of our critical midterm elections...

'Green News Report' 10/27/22 w/ Brad & Desi Drought deepens across U.S.; U.N. warns nations must do more to avoid catastrophe; Australia to build world's largest battery; PLUS: Biden Admin rolls out all-electric school buses... Recent GNRs: 10/25/22 - 10/20/22 - Archives...

'Media Should be Partisan for Democracy' in 2022 Election: 'BradCast' 10/26/22 Guest: Media and Democracy Project's Brian Hansbury; Also: Jon Stewart calls out AZ A.G.; Repub PA-SEN write-in candidate drops out to endorse Dem Fetterman...

Nuanced News!

Proceed at Your Own Risk!:

'BradCast' 10/25/22 Good news on green energy, even from fascists; Disturbing news on Election Integrity and hand-counting, especially from fascists...

'Green News Report' 10/25/22 w/ Brad & Desi Biden EPA opens civil rights probe in Jackson, MS; Big insurance backs away from Big Oil; PLUS: Repubs take credit for renewable energy incentives they voted against... Recent GNRs: 10/20/22 - 10/18/22 - Archives...

To Save American Democracy A long time Bernie Sanders supporter on why we must vote 'blue' in '22...

Sunday 'Cheap Gas' Toons Gouge on PDiddie's latest collection of the week's slickest political toons...

'Stay Calm, Stay Joyful' and Defend Our Elections: 'BradCast' 10/21/22 Guest: Angela Peoples of Election Defenders; Also: Bannon sentenced; Trump subpoenaed; Graham appeals to SCOTUS; And, still more evidence of looming Trump accountability...

America's Authoritarian Dystopia Now (And Other Fun News!): 'BradCast' 10/20/22 Desantis 'voter fraud' round-up; Blistering progressive ads; Disastrous 'conservative' leadership; Good CO2 news; Rubio bombs...

'Green News Report' 10/20/22 w/ Brad & Desi Biden releases of more oil from Reserve; NJ sues Big Oil for climate lies; Flesh-eating bacteria surges in FL after Ian: PLUS: Midterms to determine climate action for decades... Recent GNRs: 10/18/22 - 10/13/22 - Archives...

GOP Plans Debt Ceiling 'Hostage-Taking' if They Win House or Senate Majorities: 'BradCast' 10/19/22 Guest: Cong. historian, political scientist Norm Ornstein; Also: Leahy's Iraq War spy story...

Don't Boo(-Hoo)! Vote!: 'BradCast' 10/18/22 UT's Sen. Lee in dead heat; Biden Admin begins student loan forgiveness; Biden vows to codify 'Roe' if Dems hold House, increase Senate majority; Also: Trump/Barr's dumb Special Counsel Durham loses another case...

'Green News Report' 10/18/22 FL climate policy rollback made disaster worse; Record heat, fire in NW; GOP Sen. says govt should do less for victims; PLUS: Tomato soup, Van Gogh, climate protest...

The FCC Could Protect Our Airwaves From Hoaxster Alex Jones: 'BradCast' 10/17/22 Guest: Sue Wilson of Media Action Center; Also: DoJ seeks 6 mos. for Bannon; Rightwing '2000 Mules' fraudsters face FBI, IRS referral...

Sunday 'The Choice' Toons Time to pick your favorite from PDiddie's latest collection of the week's best political toons. Choose wisely...

Wingnut Freakout Follows J6 Comm Vote to Subpoena Trump: 'BradCast' 10/14/22 Also: MAGA leader now recruiting, training MI poll workers; DeSantis finally issues post-Ian election plan for GOP-leaning FL counties...

Why is Alex Jones Still on Public Airwaves? Parents of Sandy Hook victims awarded $965M in second trial against radio hoaxster, but FCC has taken no action against his broadcast lies...