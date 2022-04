Brad Friedman Byon 4/19/2022, 5:16pm PT

We're standing down for a bit. Taking some much-needed time off for a Spring Break. Hoping to heal some brain cells in the bargain. Wish us luck.

BradCast will be "Best Ofs" for a few days. Green News Report will be recharging.

We'll be back (too) soon. Of course, as always, we welcome any tips for the jar to help fill the Prius tank until we return. Thanks! --- Brad et al