Guest host Nicole Sandler with Emptywheel's Marcy Wheeler

Nicole Sandler Byon 4/18/2022, 3:38pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER back again to guest host another edition of the BradCast.



MARCY WHEELER is always one of my favorite guests. She's an independent journalist, writing at her own semi eponymous blog Emptywheel. She's always covered national security and intelligence issues, and she's really gone all in on covering everything surrounding the January 6 capitol insurrection.

Marcy Wheeler is living in Ireland these days, but she calls into the listen lines that have been set up for the Jan 6 hearings, and covers the hearings better than anyone else doing it.

Unfortunately, while the hearings are carried and available for all to listen in on using those phone lines, there is no similar platform from which to hear the jury trials. But she's managing somehow.

Marcy is also following the actions (and inaction) of the Dept of Justice and other entities who have investigations into the former administration and its attempts to overturn a free and fair election.

I suggested she's got the makings of a great, quite comprehensive book. But she reminded me that if she were to write now, she'd be unable to cover the news as it was happening. So she'll stay on the beat for now.

