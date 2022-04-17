'The Bunny is Species-Fluid'
By PDiddie on 4/17/2022, 6:15am PT  

"I'm Starting A Big Special Submarine Operation Now!"

Support a disappearing craft with a subscription to a political cartoonist.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons