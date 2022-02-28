Also: New IPCC Report warns we're out of time to adapt to climate change; SCOTUS aims to kill the EPA; Callers ring in on Russia/Ukraine horror...

Brad Friedman Byon 2/28/2022, 6:44pm PT

It was a very lively BradCast today, even amidst horrible times. So there's that. [Audio link to full show is posted below.]

First up, Desi Doyen joins us for a too-brief summary of the latest report, issued today, by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), warning that the world is running out of time to prevent the worst effects of climate change and even our ability to adapt to it. The new report is almost 4,000 pages, but at least she gets several minutes to explain all of it!

Similarly, we briefly discuss oral argument at SCOTUS today in which the Republicans' stolen and packed Court majority has, virtually out of the blue, decided to hear a challenge to Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, even though it was never even implemented. The point here, by the newly far-right Court, is clearly to gut the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s regulatory power, despite meeting their mandate for decades to institute regulations that protect the environment and Americans within it. This latest gambit by the Court is akin to their recent move that blocked OSHA's ability to regulate safety in the workplace with a vaccine mandate. Make no mistake: The U.S. Supreme Court is gutting Executive Branch agencies ability to do their job. It is the final step of the GOP's long effort to "deconstruct the administrative state," as many, such as Steve Bannon, have long vowed.

Next, it's on to the latest news in Russian President Vladimir Putin's horrific, appalling, inexcusable war on 41 million innocent men, women and children in Ukraine, after he issued yet another veiled threat over the weekend to use nuclear weapons.

On the upside, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia took place over the past 24 hours, and are on pause as the representatives from both sides take early results of discussions back to their capitals.

In the meantime, the world, at least the western world, continues to unify in opposition to Russia's aggression. The U.S. and 27 EU nations continue to institute more and more crippling financial sanctions against Russia, its banks, companies and oligarchs, despite the considerable costs that will be borne in response by those nations. Many of them, including the U.S. are also sending more weapons to help Ukrainians defend themselves from a slower-than-expected, but still very deadly, assault by Russia, including with the use of cluster munitions deployed to densely populated urban neighborhoods. Germany is upping its commitment to NATO. Finland is considering joining. Even Switzerland(!) has reversed decades of neutrality to freeze Russian assets. Oil companies BP and Shell have announced they are dumping their considerable stakes in Russia's state-owned oil and gas companies (though we're still waiting on Big Oil companies in the U.S. to do the same.) The NYSE and Nasdaq announced they are halting trading of Russian-owned companies.

Russia's appalling aggression has, it seems, united much of the free world against them. So why are there actually some on the American left --- the theoretically anti-war left --- who seem unable to condemn Russia for their unprovoked atrocities? Even some folks who listen to this program?

We have covered in detail many of the legitimate complaints Russia has long had against NATO and the U.S. We have long been, in fact, sympathetic to many of those complaints and have been critical of overly-hawkish Democrats (and Republicans). But when one nation launches a massive, deadly assault on a sovereign neighbor that posed absolutely no threat to them, all bets are off. Any benefit of doubt goes out the window. At least until they call off the attacks and withdraw their troops.

As we noted last week after Russia began their assault (and again on Twitter over the weekend) we oppose naked aggression by nuclear-armed superpowers, whether its the U.S. attacking Iraq or Russia attacking Ukraine. This is an easy call.

Nonetheless, we share some email today in response to that position (which seemed fairly uncontroversial, especially for a largely progressive audience) and open up the phone lines today to a bunch of callers to try and find out why some on the supposed "anti-war left" are having trouble with that idea.

Among today's lively discussions with callers, the truth about Russia's misleading claims about "denazifying" Ukraine (there is an ultra-nationalist faction there, but they have no seats in Parliament, and by the way, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost several family members to Nazis during WWII) and one caller who simply can't even find it within himself to condemn Russia's horrific attack on 41 million innocent people in Ukraine. (Though, to be fair, I couldn't tell you if the caller is actually on "the left" or not)...

* * *

* * *







Choose monthly amount... $10 : $10.00 USD - monthly $20 : $20.00 USD - monthly $50 : $50.00 USD - monthly $100 : $100.00 USD - monthly



Tweet

The BradCast