With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/1/2022, 10:58am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Western countries escalate sanctions against Russia, but not yet on Russia's energy exports; Dire new U.N. assessment warns we are running out of time to adapt to climate change impacts; PLUS: U.S. Supreme Court hears challenge to EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How can I reduce my gas consumption?; One way to combat Russia: move faster on clean energy; Biden's first offshore wind lease sale shatters records; 15 nuclear reactors are in the Ukraine war zone; California's Sierra snowpack vanishing months early, drought looks inevitable; U.N. to agree on 'historic' plastics treaty; Biden could score a climate victory in a single word: 'plastics'... PLUS: Chicken Frenzy: a state awash in hog farms faces a poultry boom... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



