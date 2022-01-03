IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Western countries escalate sanctions against Russia, but not yet on Russia's energy exports; Dire new U.N. assessment warns we are running out of time to adapt to climate change impacts; PLUS: U.S. Supreme Court hears challenge to EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How can I reduce my gas consumption?; One way to combat Russia: move faster on clean energy; Biden's first offshore wind lease sale shatters records; 15 nuclear reactors are in the Ukraine war zone; California's Sierra snowpack vanishing months early, drought looks inevitable; U.N. to agree on 'historic' plastics treaty; Biden could score a climate victory in a single word: 'plastics'... PLUS: Chicken Frenzy: a state awash in hog farms faces a poultry boom... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- European oil majors withdraw from Russia:
- Oil and Gas Majors Race Out of Russia (Earther)
- BP to offload stake in Russia’s Rosneft, cites invasion of Ukraine (NBC News)
- BP falls 8 percent after cutting ties with Russian oil giant Rosneft (Business Insider)
- Shell to exit joint ventures with Gazprom and pull out of Nord Stream 2 (Guardian UK)
- Equinor exits Russia (Barents Observer)
- Shell’s $3 billion Russia exit puts pressure on Total, Exxon (Quartz/MSN)
- Republicans, oil industry try to profit from Ukraine's tragedy:
- US Oil Industry Leaps On Invasion Of Ukraine To Argue For More Drilling (Guardian UK)
- Big Oil and Conservatives Are Using Russia’s Conflict to Call for More Drilling (Truthout):
Republicans, conservative pundits and Big Oil took less than 24 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine to begin advocating for more oil drilling and fracking in the name of supposed energy independence.
- Big Oil’s Ukraine Fix: "Drill, Baby, Drill" (Daily Poster)
- Clark Williams-Derry: Why are energy prices so high? (Twitter)
- West levies conomic sanctions against Russia, but not on Russia's energy exports:
- Dire new U.N. climate assessment warns governments too slow on adaption:
- AR6: Climate Change 2022 --- Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability (UN IPCC):
The Working Group II contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report assesses the impacts of climate change, looking at ecosystems, biodiversity, and human communities at global and regional levels. It also reviews vulnerabilities and the capacities and limits of the natural world and human societies to adapt to climate change.
- Global Warming Is Outrunning Efforts to Protect Human Life, Scientists Warn (Bloomberg):
The breakneck speed of global warming exceeds the pace of efforts to protect billions of vulnerable people, according to a new report released Monday by the world’s top climate scientists. The report warns of a growing mismatch between rising temperatures and slow, fragmented efforts to adapt, leaving little time for catching up before "a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity" is sealed shut.
- Time Is Running Out to Avert a Harrowing Future, Climate Panel Warns (NY Times):
The impacts of global warming are appearing faster than expected, according to a major new scientific report. It could soon become much harder to cope.
- Urgent action needed to address climate change’s catastrophic threats, U.N. report warns (LA Times)
- 'Delay means death': We're running out of ways to adapt to the climate crisis, new report shows. Here are the key takeaways (CNN)
- ‘Delay is Death,’ said UN Chief António Guterres of the New IPCC Report Showing Climate Impacts Are Outpacing Adaptation Efforts (Inside Climate News)
- Russian official apologises for war in Ukraine at UN climate meet (AFP):
"Human induced climate change and the war on Ukraine have the same roots, fossil fuels, and our dependence on them," another delegate recalled Krakovska saying.
- U.S. Supreme Court hears case seeking to strip EPA of regulatory authority:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- How can I reduce my gas consumption? (Deutche-Welle News)
- One Way To Combat Russia? Move Faster On Clean Energy (LA Times)
- Sale of Leases for Wind Farms Off New York Raises More Than $4 Billion (NY Times)
- 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine war zone (Climate Crocks)
- Sierra Snowpack Vanishing. 3rd Year Of Calif. Drought Looks Inevitable (San Jose Mercury News)
- Major Hurdle Cleared In Plan To Demolish 4 California Dams (AP)
- Fight To The Finish For A Rare Daisy And A Gold Mine Near Death Valley (LA Times)
- UN To Agree On Plan For 'Historic' Plastics Treaty (Phys.org)
- Biden Could Score a Climate Victory in a Single Word: Plastics (Inside Climate News)
- Dems Introduce $500 Million Air Quality Bill, Citing ProPublica Probe (Pro Publica)
- Chicken Frenzy: A State Awash in Hog Farms Faces a Poultry Boom (Yale e360)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.