IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Yo, Semite! Trump signs major land conservation bill; Chemical fertilizer behind catastrophic Beirut explosion; Pandemic electricity shutoff moratoriums end as summer heat builds; Extreme heat could soon cause as many deaths as all infectious diseases combined; Shell Oil building offshore wind-solar-hydrogen farm; PLUS: Major side benefit of Northeast's climate pact: healthier kids... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Death toll rises, power outages persist after Hurricane Isais destruction; New global standards for mine waste won't prevent dam failures; Destruction of nature helps deadly diseases from wildlife thrive; Alaska Native Tribes petition to preserve roadless rules in Tongass Forest; Court striked down Trump Admin. plan to allow floating fish farms in Gulf of Mexico... PLUS: How to drive fossil fuels out of the US economy, quickly: The US has everything it needs to decarbonize by 2035.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

