IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Yo, Semite! Trump signs major land conservation bill; Chemical fertilizer behind catastrophic Beirut explosion; Pandemic electricity shutoff moratoriums end as summer heat builds; Extreme heat could soon cause as many deaths as all infectious diseases combined; Shell Oil building offshore wind-solar-hydrogen farm; PLUS: Major side benefit of Northeast's climate pact: healthier kids... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Death toll rises, power outages persist after Hurricane Isais destruction; New global standards for mine waste won't prevent dam failures; Destruction of nature helps deadly diseases from wildlife thrive; Alaska Native Tribes petition to preserve roadless rules in Tongass Forest; Court striked down Trump Admin. plan to allow floating fish farms in Gulf of Mexico... PLUS: How to drive fossil fuels out of the US economy, quickly: The US has everything it needs to decarbonize by 2035.... and much, MUCH more! ...

