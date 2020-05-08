Guest: Howie Klein of Down With Tyranny; Also: Disgraced Kobach and Watkins lose in KS; Disgraced Arpaio in the running in AZ; GOP Guv restores voting rights to former felons in IA...

Brad Friedman Byon 8/5/2020, 6:41pm PT

On today's BradCast: It was a big day for progressives on Tuesday in a number of state primaries held in Missouri, Michigan, Arizona, Washington state and Kansas. [Audio link to show is posted below summary.]

Surprisingly, among the biggest victories for progressives, believe it or not, came in the otherwise "red" state of Missouri, where voters adopted a statewide ballot measure to finally expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) to more than 200,000 residents. The state's GOP-majority legislature had immorally blocked that expansion of health care to the Show-Me state's neediest residents for the past decade. MO now becomes the 6th GOP-controlled state to expand Medicaid via voter referendum.

But that was hardly the only big win for progressives in my old home state on Tuesday, as longtime progressive Ferguson and Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush defeated 10-term U.S. Congressman William Lacy Clay for the Democratic nomination. Clay, with his father before him, had controlled the state's 1st Congressional District seat since 1969! With her apparent win on Tuesday in a very Democratic district that reaches from the City of St. Louis out through the sprawling St. Louis County, Bush --- a single mother of two children --- is now all but certain to become the first African-American woman sent to the U.S. House from Missouri.

We're joined today by HOWIE KLEIN, founder of the longtime progressive blog "Down with Tyranny!" and co-founder of the BlueAmericaPAC, which raises money to support progressive Democratic candidates for Congress. Klein walks us through both wins and losses for progressives from all five states on Tuesday, and what they are likely to mean going forward, with still more statewide primaries to go in the weeks ahead of our critical general elections on November 3rd.

He explains, among many other things, why Bush, who lost to Clay (who Klein describes as "corrupt") by 20 points in 2018, appears to have been victorious on Tuesday, when the Medicaid expansion measure also won. "The reason that this won was because of a huge turnout in St. Louis County and St. Louis City," he tells me. "One of the reasons why that turnout was so big was because of Cori Bush being on the ballot. Now, you could also say that one of the reasons that she won was because the turnout for expanding Medicaid was so big. Both are true. By her putting up such a vigorous campaign, campaigning on expanding health care, that's where the votes came from."

"That it was her second time running and she had the name recognition," was also a major factor, he says. "I can't emphasize that enough. It's very, very tough --- not impossible --- but very tough to win a primary the first time you go up against an entrenched incumbent. Because Cori was strong, a powerful woman who wasn't going to give up after being defeated by a lot the first time, she already had name recognition. She was able to build on that to win the second time. I think that's the most important aspect of her winning." He adds that he believes she'll become the fifth member of "The Squad" in Congress, along with NY's Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, MN's Rep. Ilhan Omar, MA's Rep. Ayanna Pressley and MI's Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who also appears to have easily won her re-nomination on Tuesday. "She's going to get to Congress," says Klein. "She's gonna kick ass."

We also discuss much more today, including what the predictable loss of disgraced former Kansas Secretary of State and GOP "voter fraud" fraudster Kris Kobach in that state's GOP U.S. Senate Primary means to Democrats hopes of retaking the majority in the upper chamber next year and how the Republican and Democratic party's are each changing amid the Trump Era.

Also today, 88-year old disgraced GOP felon and former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio may still be in the running for his old job, even after being convicted of contempt of court and corruptly pardoned by Donald Trump; Indicted GOP Congressman Steve Watkins of Kansas, who was recently charged with three felony counts related to voter fraud (almost the exact same crimes Trump committed himself in Florida), loses his Republican primary in the state; and Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds does the right thing for a change in signing an Executive Order to end the permanent loss of voting rights for (most) former felons in the Hawkeye State, after the Republican-controlled state Senate blocked a more permanent state Constitutional measure and as other states seek to further expand the franchise for felons both in and out of prison around the country.

Finally, it was announced today that Joe Biden would not be traveling to Milwaukee to give his party's nomination acceptance speech, due to the COVID crisis, at the their virtual convention, and Trump announced he was considering giving his own acceptance speech (unlawfully?) from the White House...

