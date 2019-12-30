Guest host Nicole Sandler with Cenk Uygur
It's NICOLE SANDLER, today's guest host for another edition of the BradCast.

There wasn't a whole lot of news to report, but I began the show with the latest. Then I settled in for a long conversation with CENK UYGUR. Most people know Cenk as the founder and one of the hosts of The Young Turks. He's also the founder of Justice Democrats and the Wolf PAC and finally took the final step in walking the talk, and filed to run for Congress from California's 25th district.

We talked about everything from the issues facing that district to the current state of the Democratic party and beyond...

