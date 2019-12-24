Guest host Nicole Sandler with political musical satirist Lauren Mayer
By Nicole Sandler on 12/24/2019, 3:27pm PT  

On today's BradCast, with your trusty guest host NICOLE SANDLER filling in again, we take a break from the seriousness of it all and have some holiday musical fun!

My guest is LAUREN MAYER, a political musical satirist whose songs can be found at LaurenMayer.com and on her YouTube channel. We played a bunch of her songs. But this is radio. If you want more laughs, check out the videos where they lyrics are all on the screen so you can sing along. The songs we played today are:

Let's Get Lit for Hanukkah
The Trump-Putin Dance
The Emoluments Song
The Wizard of Fraud
If My Uterus Were a Gun
The Sexual Harassment Prevention Song
I'm Dreaming of a White Supremacist Christmas

Enjoy!...

Download MP3 or listen online below...

* * *
While we post The BradCast here every day, and you can hear it across all of our great affiliate stations and websites, to automagically get new episodes as soon as they're available sent right to your computer or personal device, subscribe for free at iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or our native RSS feed!

                 

Article Categories: Donald Trump, BradCast, Election 2020