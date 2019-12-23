Guest host Nicole Sandler with Tom Steyer and Alan Grayson

Nicole Sandler Byon 12/23/2019, 1:57pm PT

On today's BradCast, it's guest host NICOLE SANDLER with a new take on a holiday tradition. December 23 is the holiday known as Festivus. One of the ways of celebrating Festivus is with an "airing of grievances," something I was able to put into practice with both of today's guests.

My first guest is 2020 Democratic hopeful TOM STEYER. I was given ten minutes with him on Friday, the day after the last debate. Ever since he threw his hat in the ring last summer, I've been critical of his plans to spend $100 million on what I perceive as a quixotic, ego stroking campaign, and have suggested that he use that money to build a progressive media center so our voices can be heard on the public airwaves again. I used our ten minutes together to tell him exactly what I thought; to air my grievances, as it were.

My second guest is former Congressman ALAN GRAYSON of Florida. He and I used to be friendly acquaintances. That all ended four years ago when I called him out on the air for his endorsement of Hillary Clinton while Bernie Sanders was still in the race. Grayson released a new book last week, High Crimes: The Impeachment of Donald Trump. Of course we talked quite a bit about the book and about Trump, but not before I aired my grievances with him over the way we left things four years ago.

So, Happy Festivus and Happy Chanukkah... and stay tuned, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Years celebrations are just around the corner.

Download MP3 or listen online below...



