IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New year, new punishing extreme weather; 2024 was the hottest year in human history; President Biden bans new offshore drilling across most U.S. coastal waters; PLUS: The legacy of Jimmy Carter, one of the greatest conservation presidents in U.S. history... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Russia's failed energy war has lessons for fossil fools everywhere; Climate change added 41 days of dangerous heat around world in 2024; Climate-driven sea level rise will overwhelm major oil ports, study shows; Restoration efforts continue following complete blackout of Puerto Rico's power grid; How Elon Musk's DOGE could end fossil fuel subsidies; Biden Admin adds exemptions into new climate rules for hydrogen energy; FWS deal to expand Okefenokee Refuge, enabling buyout of mining project... PLUS: Ex-Trump official: We need to take Greenland, because climate change... and much, MUCH more! ...

