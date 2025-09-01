IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New year, new punishing extreme weather; 2024 was the hottest year in human history; President Biden bans new offshore drilling across most U.S. coastal waters; PLUS: The legacy of Jimmy Carter, one of the greatest conservation presidents in U.S. history... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 2025 kicks off with extreme winter weather across most of the U.S.:
- Winter weather live updates: Freezing conditions put 31 million under cold alerts (NBC News):
At least 4 people have been killed during the first serious winter storm of the year this week, while millions remain in the grip of an icy blast that is making travel hazardous or impossible. Some 31 million people are waking up to frigid temperatures and winter weather advisories today, including Southern states, from Arizona to Florida.
- Winter storm to take unusual track through the frigid South with impactful snow and ice (CNN)
- Cold weather alerts from New Mexico to Florida, with another winter storm expected (ABC News)
- VIDEO: Meterologist Matthew Cappucci on January storms (Matthew Cappuccci/Twitter)
- Why is this cold snap so extreme? The science of Winter Storm Blair, explained. (Vox)
- 2024 was the hottest year in human history, capping decade of unprecedented heat:
- 2024 confirmed as Earth's hottest year in recorded history (Earth.com)
- World endures 'decade of deadly heat' as 2024 caps hottest years on record (Guardian)
- 2024 was Earth's hottest year, continuing the global warming trend (Phys.org/MSN)
- Earth shattered heat records in 2023 and 2024: is global warming speeding up? (Nature)
- 2023, 2024 climate change records defy scientific explanation (Axios)
- 1 big thing: Why scientists say hottest-year record shouldn't be ignored (Axios)
- Climate change intensified nearly all major extreme weather disasters globally in 2024:
- When Risks Become Reality: Extreme Weather In 2024 (World Weather Attribution):
Climate change contributed to the deaths of at least 3,700 people and the displacement of millions in 26 weather events we studied in 2024. These were just a small fraction of the 219 events that met our trigger criteria.
- VIDEO: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres New Year´s 2025 message (UN TV)
- 2023 was extremely hot. Then came 2024 (NPR)
- Ukraine cut off Russia from key natural gas pipeline:
- Ukraine halts flow of Russian gas to Europe (NBC News):
Just as the pipeline agreement expired, Russia launched its latest salvo of drone attacks on Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to build on his battlefield momentum by targeting Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure during its bitter winter.
- Ukraine ends supply of Russian gas to Europe (CNN):
Analysts told CNN last month that countries receiving Russian gas through the transit deal with Ukraine are not at risk of an energy shortage and would likely fill the gap by importing more LNG or more natural gas via pipeline from other European nations. The planned move ends an era when many European countries kept warm using gas pumped by the Kremlin.
- Why Did Ukraine Halt the Flow of Russia's Natural Gas to Europe? (NY Times)
- Major global banks exit major climate initiative:
- Wall Street banks exit climate alliance as Trump 2.0 nears (Yahoo Finance):
Some of the biggest lenders in the US are beating a retreat from a UN-backed bank climate group in the final weeks before a new Trump administration prepares to take office...Such affiliations are coming under political attack as the GOP prepares to take over all of Washington in 2025 and ramps up a focus on "woke" investing.
- Why Are Banking Giants Citi, etc Quitting Net Zero Alliance? (Sustainability)
- President Biden protects most U.S. coastal water from new offshore drilling:
- US: Biden bans new oil and gas drilling along most US coasts (Carbon Brief)
- Biden bans new drilling in US coastal waters weeks before Trump handover (Guardian):
Biden is taking the action under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act of 1953...Trump himself barred oil and gas extraction off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. However, the law does not expressly provide for presidents to unilaterally reverse a drilling ban without going through Congress.
- Biden issues ban on offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters. Trump vows to undo it (AP)
- 1 big thing: Biden throws wrench in Trump's fossil fuel ramp-up (Axios)
- Trump promises to 'unban' offshore drilling, reversing Biden (Washington Post)
- FACT SHEET: President Biden Protects Atlantic and Pacific Coasts from Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling (White House)
- Jimmy Carter, one of the most consequential environmental presidents:
- Jimmy Carter tried to fix the planet. The oil industry fought back (LA Times):
[T]he 39th president, who left office in 1981 and died Sunday at age 100, had grander visions for a sustainable planet. If the U.S. had acted on them, we might face a less calamitous climate future than we do today.
- Jimmy Carter, the president who tried to save the planet (Washington Post, 2/21/2023:
The Democrat helped protect more than 100 million acres of land in Alaska and championed renewable energy.
- FULL VIDEO: President Carter's Fireside Chat on Energy (C-SPAN)
- VIDEO CLIP: President Carter's Address on the OPEC Oil Embargo (C-SPAN)
- Transcript: Address to the Nation on Energy, April 18, 1977 (American Presidency Project)
- Golden, Colorado Remarks at the Solar Energy Research Institute on South Table Mountain. (American Presidency Project):
Nobody can embargo sunlight. No cartel controls the Sun. Its energy will not run out. It will not pollute the air; it will not poison our waters. It's free from stench and smog. The Sun's power needs only to be collected, stored, and used.
- Timeline: Carter's Solar Energy Legacy (Solar House History)
- NREL at 40: It All Started With a Desire to Harness the Sun (NREL)
- Jimmy Carter was ahead of his time on energy (and craft brewing) (ABC News)
