With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/17/2024, 10:35am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Cyclone Chido unleashes "apocalyptic" devastation on Indian Ocean archipelago; Malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases on the rise around the world, thanks to worsening extreme floods; Warming winters force closure of historic Swiss ski resort; PLUS: Biden's EPA finally succeeds in banning cancer-causing chemicals TCE, PCE... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Unfettered' gas exports would harm US economy, Energy Secretary warns; Why Biden might defy Trump with stronger climate goals; Mountains of unused coal causing financial headaches for US power sector; Stricken oil tankers show risks of Russia's ageing 'shadow fleet'; Supreme Court NEPA ruling could target landmark climate case; DOE nixes 7 national transmission corridors, refines 3... PLUS: Three years after huge sewage spill, El Segundo still stinks. Why can't L.A. fix it?... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



