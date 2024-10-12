With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/10/2024, 10:31am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.K. and Ireland hit with deadly back-to-back storms; China's electric vehicle boom is eroding global demand for oil; PLUS: Time is running out to cash in on Biden's climate law incentives before Trump kills them... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 75% of Earth's land got drier in recent decades, U.N. says; TCE: All uses of 'Camp Lejeune Solvent' to be phased out by EPA rule; Their fertilizer poisons farmland. Now, they want protection from lawsuits; The climate risk to the mortgage system; Biden moves ahead with drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge but minimizes acreage; Europe's battery dreams die, but China cashes in... PLUS: Supreme Court case on Utah railway could impact U.S. environmental laws... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



