IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.K. and Ireland hit with deadly back-to-back storms; China's electric vehicle boom is eroding global demand for oil; PLUS: Time is running out to cash in on Biden's climate law incentives before Trump kills them... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 75% of Earth's land got drier in recent decades, U.N. says; TCE: All uses of 'Camp Lejeune Solvent' to be phased out by EPA rule; Their fertilizer poisons farmland. Now, they want protection from lawsuits; The climate risk to the mortgage system; Biden moves ahead with drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge but minimizes acreage; Europe's battery dreams die, but China cashes in... PLUS: Supreme Court case on Utah railway could impact U.S. environmental laws... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Back-to-back winter storms slam U.K. and Ireland:
- Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh targets UK with 90mph winds and flooding rain (BBC)
- VIDEO: Emma Pinchbeck, CEO of the Climate Change Committee, on Storms Bert and Darragh (Sky News)
- Is climate change causing more flooding? (BBC)
- Storm Darragh brought gusts of close to 100mph, but the future threat may lie elsewhere (Sky News):
It's just over two weeks since Storm Bert brought widespread flooding and high winds to Wales and southern England with four named storms now in the last three months.
- VIDEO: UK must get prepared for extreme weather like Storm Darragh, climate chief warns (The Independent/MSN)
- People are angry about the floods - but turning to Reform endangers us all (Guardian)
- OPEC+ delays efforts to boost production amid weak demand growth:
- Opec+ extends oil production cuts in bid to support prices (Financial Times, no paywall)
- Why OPEC is stuck in the middle this week - and beyond (Axios)
- OPEC+ delays oil output hike until April, extends cuts into 2026 (Reuters):
OPEC+, which pumps about half the world's oil, had been planning to start unwinding cuts from October 2024 but a slowdown in global demand and rising output elsewhere forced it to postpone the plans on several occasions.
- Oil ends lower after OPEC+ again delays phaseout of production cuts (Market Watch)
- China's EV boom is eroding oil demand:
- China's EV Boom Threatens to Push Gasoline Demand Off a Cliff (Bloomberg)
- EV sales continue to soar in China, hitting record tallies for a second consecutive month (Electrek)
- Big Oil Still Betting On Plastics Despite Sector Going Bust (Oil Price):
The International Energy Agency has reported that 90% of China's increased oil demand from 2021 to 2024 comes from chemical feedstocks like LPG, ethane, and naphtha.
- Survey finds global consumer shift toward EVs:
- Unstoppable. Worldwide, Drivers Plan on EV Transition (This Is Not Cool blog):
[T]hese survey results align with recent market trends, as the U.S. has emerged as the world's second-largest EV market in the third quarter, trailing only China, while some European markets experience slower growth.
- China's share of global electric car market rises to 76% (Guardian)
- Global EV Sales Hit Monthly Record in October on Strong Performance in China (Morningstar)
- Energy Dept. hurrying to dispense funds from federal loan program:
- A $400 Billion Clean Energy Program Is Racing to Get Money Out the Door (NY Times):
[S]ome Republicans in Congress and advisers like Vivek Ramaswamy are already scrutinizing the loan office as they hunt for ways to slash federal spending. The conservative policy blueprint known as Project 2025 recommended that the loan office be "eliminated or reformed."...[T]he office has closed only $13.5 billion of the deals to date - the rest are conditional commitments that could be delayed or halted by a new administration.
- 'High on the list of items': Ramaswamy threat to claw back Rivian loan sparks criticism of Musk's conflict of interest (CNN)
- Time's running out to cash in on IRA consumer incentives:
- What Trump Means for the Future of Heat Pump and EV Incentives (Bloomberg/MSN):
"Clawing back funds already dispersed would be difficult, but that doesn't mean the Trump administration won't try," said Romany Webb, deputy director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University. "From a strictly legal perspective, there may be more avenues for the administration to withhold funds that haven't been awarded yet."
- The government is giving homeowners $8,000 to upgrade to super-efficient HVAC systems: 'It will pay for itself' (The Cool Down)
- VIDEO: Trump vows to end EV tax rebates and other environmental incentives (NBC News)
- Credits and deductions under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRS)
