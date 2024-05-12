IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Top U.N. court to rule on landmark climate case; North Carolina town sues Duke Energy over climate deception; South Africa's High Court blocks new coal plants; PLUS: Global warming now the dominant driver of drought in the U.S. West... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists sound alarm about terrifying ocean event that could bring global devastation; Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check; China's share of global electric car market rises to 76 percent; National TV news barely covered COP29; These high-tech windows fight climate change – and will save you money; Exxon goes forward with $200-mln expansion of Texas plastic plants... PLUS: Climate change and insurance: a growing fustercluck... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- November 2024 the 2nd hottest on record:
- The year 2024 set to end up as the warmest on record (Copernicus)
- It's not just you. Fall hasn’t really felt like fall this year and it’s a sign of things to come (CNN)
- U.S. Temperature Attribution Overview: November 2024 (Climate Central)
- November 2024 Climate Summary and Highlights (National Weather Service)
- Global warming the dominant driver of drought in the U.S. West:
- Climate change identified as main driver of worsening drought in the Western United States (LA Times):
The researchers determined that since 2000, human-caused warming has become the dominant force leading to more drought severity in the Western United States. In the case of the intense Western drought from 2020 to 2022, the scientists attributed 61% of its severity to high temperatures, and only 31% to reduced precipitation. "For the same precipitation deficit, drought now is much stronger than it used to be in the 20th century, and drought also lasts longer," said Rong Fu, a UCLA climate researcher and study coauthor. "That makes drought more severe and more extensive."...
“How dry, how severe, depends on our actions. We have control on what droughts look like in the future. That hasn’t happened in human history. Future drought is mainly determined by how warm it gets... first and foremost is to control the CO2 emissions."
- Study: heat, not lack of precipitation, is driving western U.S. droughts (NOAA)
- South Africa's High Court blocks new coal plants:
- High Court Ruling Declares Coal Expansion Plans Unlawful (Joburg Etc)
- South African Court Says State Can’t Order New Coal Plants (Bloomberg):
Plans for more electricity from the dirtiest fossil fuel in South Africa, which has the most carbon-intensive economy among the Group of 20 nations, violate the constitutional right to health, Judge C.J. van der Westhuizen wrote in a ruling released on Wednesday.
- ‘Cancel Coal’ case victory as high court rules Mantashe’s plans for new coal are unconstitutional (MSN)
- Carrboro, NC sues Duke Energy over climate deception:
- Small North Carolina town sues energy ‘Goliath’ in historic climate action (Guardian):
In 1969, the lawsuit says, officials from utilities now owned by Duke attended a meeting of the Edison Electric Institute, a trade group, where they were informed that scientists believed increasing carbon emissions would be a "long-term problem of major consequence."
- North Carolina town files first climate lawsuit against Duke Energy (E&E News):
Carrboro, North Carolina, filed suit Wednesday in Orange County Superior Court, charging that the energy giant knew about the dangers of burning fossil fuels but misled the public, leaving the small town to grapple with millions of dollars in climate-related expenses.
- In a national first, Carrboro sues Duke Energy alleging decades-long climate deception (Charlotte Observer/MSN)
- VIDEO: Carrboro leaders sue Duke Energy for damaging the environment, costing town, lawsuit says (ABC-Raleigh-Durham)
- U.N. International Court of Justice to rule on landmark climate case:
- Top UN court to rule on key climate questions (BBC)
- A landmark climate change case opens at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas (AP):
"States have obligations … to act with due diligence, to prevent significant harm to the environment, to prevent, to reduce the emissions and provide support to countries like mine to protect the human rights of present and future generations," [Arnold Kiel Loughman, attorney-general of the Vanuatu archipelago nation] said.
- Fury As US Argues Against Climate Obligations At Top UN Court (Guardian)
- Top emitter China tells World Court that UN treaties cover states' climate obligations (Reuters)
- Landmark climate change case opens at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas (AP)
- The world’s ‘biggest’ legal case has just begun - and it is all about climate change (DW News)
- AUDIO: The Pacifica Evening News (starts at 45:50) (KPFA Evening News)
- VIDEO: Big polluters, island states clash in top UN court case on climate change (Voice of America)
- VIDEO: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds public hearings in the advisory proceedings on Climate Change (UN Web TV)
- NASA Analysis Shows Irreversible Sea Level Rise for Pacific Islands (NASA)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
