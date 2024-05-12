With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/5/2024, 10:04am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Top U.N. court to rule on landmark climate case; North Carolina town sues Duke Energy over climate deception; South Africa's High Court blocks new coal plants; PLUS: Global warming now the dominant driver of drought in the U.S. West... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists sound alarm about terrifying ocean event that could bring global devastation; Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check; China’s share of global electric car market rises to 76 percent; National TV news barely covered COP29; These high-tech windows fight climate change – and will save you money; Exxon goes forward with $200-mln expansion of Texas plastic plants... PLUS: Climate change and insurance: a growing fustercluck... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



