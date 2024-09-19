With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. weather agency warns the world is not moving fast enough to avert climate chaos...which may already be here; North Carolina storm damage estimated to top $7 billion; PLUS: New study finds Biden's climate policies will save 200,000 lives from toxic air pollution... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): A Vote for reality: Scientific American endorses Harris; Scientists warn 70% of the world’s population to see rapid increase in 'unprecedented' weather; Biden Admin spending climate cash fast, as Trump threatens to cancel it; EPA scientists said they were pressured to downplay harms from chemicals. A watchdog found they were retaliated against; The Gulf Coast is sinking, making hurricanes like Francine even more dangerous; Norway's electric cars outnumber petrol for first time in 'historic milestone'... PLUS: Hundreds of elephants to be killed in Zimbabwe and Namibia as food and water resources run dry... and much, MUCH more! ...

