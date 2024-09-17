With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 9/17/2024, 10:32am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Natural gas pipeline explodes in suburban Houston; Unprecedented, deadly storms and floods ravage Central Europe, West Africa, and North Carolina; PLUS: Trump threatens the entire state of California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The disaster no major U.S. city is prepared for --- a combined power outage with a heat wave; Climate scientists troubled by damage from floods ravaging central Europe - it shows how unprepared the world is; Scientists just figured out how many chemicals enter our bodies from food packaging; A decade after signing of California groundwater law, major challenges remain; Biden’s green policies will save 200,000 lives and have boosted clean energy jobs, data shows ... PLUS: Norway: electric cars outnumber petrol for first time in 'historic milestone'... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...