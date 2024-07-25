IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Explosive wildfire season worsens in Canada and Western U.S.; Earth just had its hottest two days ever recorded, thanks to man-made global warming; PLUS: Republicans' Project 2025 would gut federal science agencies, the EPA, and force you to pay for your free weather reports... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ethiopia landslide death toll reaches 257 as UN warns it could surpass 500; Wealthy Western countries lead in global oil and gas expansion; How Israel’s war on Gaza unraveled a landmark Mideast climate deal; Texas nuclear plant trips offline, grid loses 1400 MW instantly; Enviros challenge EPA's new rules on toxic air plastic and chemical pollution; CA isn't enforcing its strongest-in-the-nation oil well cleanup law; Pollution threatens Mediterranean Sea's health... PLUS: California dam removal project on Klamath River ahead of schedule... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- July 22, 2024 broke the record for hottest day ever recorded on Earth:
- Sunday was the Hottest Day Ever Recorded Globally (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Monday breaks the record for the hottest day ever on Earth (AP):
"What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records," Copernius Director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement. "We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years."
- Earth likely just had its hottest two days in thousands of years (Axios)
- State of the climate: 2024 now very likely to be warmest year on record (Carbon Brief)
- Explosive wildfire season worsens in Canada and Western U.S.:
- Oregon fire grows large enough to create its own weather as firefighters scramble to battle Western blazes (CBS News):
Firefighters in the West are scrambling as wildfires threaten communities in Oregon, California and Washington, with Oregon's Durkee fire so large that it is creating its own weather. Twenty-four major fires were burning across Oregon under record-breaking dry conditions as the state entered its 76th day without rain Wednesday morning. ...Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires more challenging to fight in the American West. Scientists have said climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme, and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
- Wildfire live updates: 'Significant loss' after fire reaches Jasper | Calgary evacuation centre reopens (Calgary Herald/MSN)
- Canada’s popular Jasper National Park ordered to evacuate as fire nears (Washington Post)
- Massive fires rage in Pacific Northwest and Canada, sending smoke south (Washington Post)
- Wildfires Across Western U.S. And Canada Force Thousands To Evacuate (NBC News)
- Republicans' Project 2025 seeks to gut federal government science agencies and more:
- VIDEO: Project 2025 Will Gut Democracy, and Climate (This Is Not Cool blog)
- What Project 2025 would do to climate policy in the US (Grist):
"It's real bad."
- NOAA Is in Danger: he MAGA Plan to End Free Weather Reports (The Atlantic, no paywall)
- Everything You Need to Know About Project 2025's Plan for the EPA (Drilled):
Once again we see that those pushing against climate action are not just aligned with those attacking trans rights, racial justice, labor rights and reproductive rights, but are in the same organizations, being funded by the same universe of backers.
- Would Trump Privatize Weather Forecasting? What To Know (Washington Post)
- On MSNBC, Steve Rattner highlights Project 2025's potentially devastating economic consequences (Media Matters)
- Project 2025 Calls For EPA To Shift Focus From Climate Change (forbes):
"Remove the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP) for any source category that is not currently being regulated. The overall reporting program imposes significant burdens on small businesses and companies that are not being regulated. This is either a pointless burden or a sword-of- Damocles threat of future regulation, neither of which is appropriate...Establish a system, with an appropriate deadline, to update the 2009 endangerment finding..."
- Trump and Project 2025: Tracking the spiderweb of lies (USA Today)
- Project 2025: The ultra-radical gameplan for a second Trump presidency (EuroNews)
- How Project 2025 would change American life (Axios)
