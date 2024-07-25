With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Explosive wildfire season worsens in Canada and Western U.S.; Earth just had its hottest two days ever recorded, thanks to man-made global warming; PLUS: Republicans' Project 2025 would gut federal science agencies, the EPA, and force you to pay for your free weather reports... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ethiopia landslide death toll reaches 257 as UN warns it could surpass 500; Wealthy Western countries lead in global oil and gas expansion; How Israel’s war on Gaza unraveled a landmark Mideast climate deal; Texas nuclear plant trips offline, grid loses 1400 MW instantly; Enviros challenge EPA's new rules on toxic air plastic and chemical pollution; CA isn't enforcing its strongest-in-the-nation oil well cleanup law; Pollution threatens Mediterranean Sea's health... PLUS: California dam removal project on Klamath River ahead of schedule... and much, MUCH more! ...

