IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Texas' electric grid infrastructure buckles under multiple extreme weather disasters; Damages from Hurricane Beryl now estimated at nearly $3 billion; PLUS: Republican Vice-Presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance, was for climate action before he was against it... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Soaring insurance prices lead some Floridians to 'go bare'; How to power your home through an outage without a gas generator; Marathon Oil agrees to record penalty for oil and gas pollution; Vermont floods raise concerns about future of state's hundreds of aging dams; What Project 2025 would mean for the fight against climate change;
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- RNC Convention: climate denial is on the agenda:
- RNC 2024: What to watch on energy, the environment (E&E News)
- At the Republican National Convention, Climate Change Isn’t a Problem (NY Times):
As the event opens with a focus on energy, former President Trump and other leaders are calling for more oil, gas and coal development.
- Climate and the Republican Convention (NY Times):
Here’s where the party stands on global warming, energy and the environment.
- Republicans won’t stop trying to kill Biden’s EV tax credit (The Verge)
- Pew Poll: Majority of Americans support climate action:
- How Americans View National, Local and Personal Energy Choices (Pew Research Center):
Most Americans want more renewable energy, but support has dipped. Interest in electric vehicles has also declined.
- 2024 Poll: Americans’ Views on Climate Change and Policy in 12 Charts (Energy Policy Institute of Chicago)
- What the data says about Americans’ views of climate change (Pew Research Center, 8/9/2023)
- Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) was for climate action before he was against it:
- J.D. Vance Is an Oil Booster and Doubter of Human-Caused Climate Change (NY Times):
He once said society had a climate problem but changed his position sharply while seeking Donald Trump’s endorsement in his Senate race.
- J.D. Vance’s energy record: Oil cash and EV attacks (E&E News)
- How J.D. Vance stacks up on energy, environment issues (E&E News)
- Where Trump’s VP pick stands on climate, energy (The Hill)
- VIDEO: Vance was for climate action in 2020 (Center for Ethics and Human Values, Ohio State University)
- VIDEO: Vance cast doubt on climate science in 2022 (Ohio GOP Senate Forum, Center for Christian VirtueO)
- 130 million Americans remain under extreme heat warnings:
- Increasingly costly heat waves present insurance challenges: (Axios):
A stifling heat wave continues to bring more than just the hottest temperatures to an already unusually sizzling summer — it's also inflicting economic losses...A recent report from the California insurance commissioner on seven recent heat waves that hit the state found that each caused between $7.7 million and $210 million in labor productivity losses, with much of that in uninsured wage losses.
- "Dangerous" heat wave grips East Coast, Central U.S. as wildfires erupt in West (Axios)
- Heat wave scorches New York City with heat index climbing above 100 degrees (Tribune News Service)
- Record-breaking heat suspected in at least 7 deaths as temperatures soar across U.S. (NBC News)
- Houston, TX still without power amid dangerous, humid heat:
- Houston’s Blackout Suffering Continues – Utility Malpractice Blamed (This Is Not Cool blog):
[T]he enforcement tools that worked to hold companies accountable for the 2011 failures had been removed under Gov. Greg Abbott’s appointees on the utility commission...Critics and former employees say the division was cut precisely because it was working — the state’s most recent move in a 25-year campaign to pare down oversight to favor energy companies and their largest customers, starting when Texas began deregulating its electric market in the 1990s.
- Texas needs money to keep the lights on during extreme weather. It’s funding more fossil fuel instead (CNN):
"Large-scale gas generation doesn’t do anything for you in a situation like a hurricane," Lewin told CNN. "The problem is transmission lines can’t carry that power. You could have all the power in the world; if you can’t get it to where it’s needed, it’s not going to do anybody any good."... Microgrids did receive more than $1 billion in state funding in the same bill as the gas plants – money that Lewin said has been sitting dormant at the Texas Public Service Commission, not yet able to be applied for.
- Beryl power outage updates: More than 145,000 Texas electricity customers remain without power a week after Beryl (Texas Tribune)
- Texas restaurants sue utility CenterPoint over response to Hurricane Beryl (Reuters)
- Texas to double $5 billion state fund aimed at expanding the power grid (AP)
- Big economic losses from Hurricane Beryl, as costs of climate change grow:
- Damage From Hurricane Beryl May Cost Insurers $2.7 Billion in US, KCC Says (US News):
The U.S. estimate includes the privately insured damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties and automobiles, as well as business interruption, KCC said in a report.
- VIDEO: Dr. Michael Mann on the growing costs of climate damages: (Dr. Michael Mann/Twitter)
