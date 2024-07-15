ALSO THIS WEEK: That other big story in the news prior to the shooting in PA...
By Brad Friedman on 7/15/2024, 9:30am PT
ED NOTE: After temporarily holding off publication of our long-running Sunday Toons series following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, PA on Saturday, we are now running those previously planned toons in full today, after Trump's announcement on Sunday that his political and travel plans would not be changed in advance of this week's Republican National Convention because he "cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else." With his apparent approval then, here are our Sunday Toons, a day late, as originally compiled Saturday morning. --- BF
"I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. ... I have nothing to do with them." --- Trump | Actual. Facts. Available. Here.
And, with that out of the way for the moment...
As The BRAD BLOG's former toon sherpa PDiddie always requested: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who might be able, available and interested in helping to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!
