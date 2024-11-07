With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Flooding, power outages, sweltering heat --- fallout from Hurricane Beryl wreaking havoc across U.S.; New federal flood risk standards will finally incorporate future climate impacts; PLUS: House Republicans tackle the real enemy: energy saving appliances!... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): A guide to Project 2025, the extreme right-wing agenda for the next Republican administration; Shuttered auto plants will become EV factories thanks to $1.7 billion Biden program; The Pacific Northwest is littered with ‘deadbeat dams’; Wildfire ‘burn scars’ bring repeated flash floods to Ruidoso, New Mexico; Canada’s 2023 wildfires burned nearly 30,000 square miles of forest, spewed heat-trapping gas into the air... PLUS: CA v. FL: Two governors confronting extreme heat take opposite approaches to worker safety rules... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...