IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Flooding, power outages, sweltering heat --- fallout from Hurricane Beryl wreaking havoc across U.S.; New federal flood risk standards will finally incorporate future climate impacts; PLUS: House Republicans tackle the real enemy: energy saving appliances!... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): A guide to Project 2025, the extreme right-wing agenda for the next Republican administration; Shuttered auto plants will become EV factories thanks to $1.7 billion Biden program; The Pacific Northwest is littered with ‘deadbeat dams’; Wildfire ‘burn scars’ bring repeated flash floods to Ruidoso, New Mexico; Canada’s 2023 wildfires burned nearly 30,000 square miles of forest, spewed heat-trapping gas into the air... PLUS: CA v. FL: Two governors confronting extreme heat take opposite approaches to worker safety rules... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Beryl fallout continues to wreak havoc across the U.S.:
- Hurricane Beryl's remnants drop tornadoes and heavy rain from Great Lakes to New England (AP)
- Damage from Hurricane Beryl may cost insurers $2.7 bln in US, KCC says (Reuters)
- Disaster revisits Vermont as Beryl’s remnants flood the state a year after catastrophic rainfall(AP)
- Beryl leaves hot misery in its wake as the still-dangerous storm churns over the US interior (AP)
- More than 1 million Houston-area customers still without power after Beryl (CBS News)
- Heat drives Texans to sleep in cars as Beryl spins tornadoes in New York (USA Today)
- New CenterPoint Energy map shows repair work hasn't even started in many areas still without power (ABC-Houston)
- Climate change supercharged Beryl's rain and winds:
- As Beryl Surged Toward Texas, Scientists Found Global Warming Intensified It (Inside Climate News):
Tropical storms that form in the region have been "significantly intensified by human-driven climate change," said climate researcher Tommaso Alberti, with Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology. "This means that, while we might see similar episodes with the same frequency, their intensity will be stronger, leading to catastrophic consequences for the vulnerable Caribbean islands."
- How record-breaking Hurricane Beryl is a sign of a warming world (BBC)
- Hurricane Beryl set new U.S. tornado records:
- Beryl produced so many tornado warnings it broke a record (USA Today)
- VIDEO: Beryl’s Tornado Outbreak, By The Numbers (Weather Channel)
- Beryl's remnants trigger regional tornado outbreak in New York (Fox Weather)
- Beryl continues to break records — now for number of tornado warnings on a single July day (Austin American-Statesman)
- Death toll grows amid long-lasting record-shattering heat waves:
- Extreme heat has killed at least 28 in the past week — and the toll is rising (Washington Post):
Most of the heat-related deaths have been reported in California and Oregon, but high temperatures have caused deaths as far east as Maryland.
- As extreme heat bakes the West, emergency helicopters struggle to fly (Washington Post)
- US heat wave turns deadly as high temperatures continue to scorch the West (CNN)
- After a blistering June, the Valley keeps breaking awful heat records (Phoenix New Times):
Last year, the county ultimately tallied a record 645 heat-related deaths, and 2024 is on pace to surpass that. Unsurprisingly, the number of suspected heat deaths has risen dramatically as temperatures have spiked in June and July.
- Phoenix heat experts expect 2024 to break the record for hottest summer in history (Yahoo News)
- Extreme heat, floods undermining transportation systems in Midwest
- Midwest Floods, Widespread Heat Waves Are Undermining U.S. Transportation Systems (Inside Climate News):
Transportation systems along the coasts face dual threats of flooding from hurricanes and sea-level rise. However, research shows that inland communities are also increasingly at risk as climate change fuels more intense storms than ever before in communities that have historically been left relatively unscathed.
- Biden’s New $1.8-Billion Transportation Package Stars Climate Projects (Scientific American)
- Investing in America: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Billion in Infrastructure Grants Across the Country, Putting More Projects into the Pipeline as Part of Our Infrastructure Decade (Dept. of Transportation)
- FEMA's new flood risk standards will finally incorporate climate impacts:
- As Climate Toll Grows, FEMA Imposes Limits on Building in Flood Plains (NY Times):
"We are going to be able to put a stop to the cycle of response and recovery, and rinse and repeat," Deanne Criswell, the FEMA administrator, said...The new rule will "enhance resilience in flood-prone communities, by taking future flood risk into consideration when we rebuild."
- VIDEO: Biden announced new FEMA flood risk management standards (PBS NewsHour)
- Corporate litigation against agencies will skyrocket after Chevron ruling - ex-prosecutor (Daily Express US):
It was particularly crucial when it came to environmental law, leaving many legal experts terrified of the impact the rollback would have on the climate.
- House Republicans tackle energy efficient appliances:
- House backs bills to roll back energy efficiency standards for refrigerators, dishwashers (AP):
The Energy Department and other agencies have “abused and twisted” a 1970s-era law aimed at energy conservation in order “to serve the radical, woke, environmental agenda of the far left,’' Langworthy said during debate on the House floor. “Why should Americans who are putting their groceries on credit cards be forced to deal with more out-of-touch expensive regulations?’'
- 'Congress at its worst': Republicans can’t shake home appliance fixation (Maddow Blog/MSNBC)
- VIDEO: Rep. Stephanie Stansburgy (D-NM), floor speech on energy efficiency rollback: (Acyn Torabi, Twitter)
- VIDEO: Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) floor speech (Acyn Torabi, Twitter)
- A guide to Project 2025, the extreme right-wing agenda for the next Republican administration (Media Matters)
- Shuttered auto plants will become EV factories thanks to $1.7 billion Biden program (The Verge)
- CA v. FL: Two governors confronting extreme heat take opposite approaches to worker safety rules (Politico)
- The Pacific Northwest is littered with ‘deadbeat dams’ (Indian Country Today)
- Wildfire ‘burn scars’ bring repeated flash floods to Ruidoso, New Mexico (Washington Post)
- Canada’s 2023 wildfires burned nearly 30,000 square miles of forest, spewed heat-trapping gas into the air (PBS NewsHour)
- Montana Republicans urge state high court to reverse landmark youth climate ruling (NBC News)
- These Biden Rules Could Be Trashed By Trump (E&E News)
- Azerbaijan Plans Climate Fund After Pushback On Fossil-Fuel Levy: Source (Reuters)
- CSU Increases Hurricane Prediction For 2024 Atlantic Season After Beryl (NOLA)
- Texas Leaders Worry That Bitcoin Mines Threaten to Crash State Power Grid (Inside Climate News)
- Senators accuse JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon of backtracking on climate commitments (Guardian)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- Texas' First Flood Plan Estimates 5 Million Live In Flood-Prone Areas (Texas Tribune)
- How Reviving Medieval Farming Offers Wildlife An Unexpected Haven (Guardian)
- VIDEO: PBS Newshour on Extreme Heat Across the Planet (This Is Not Cool blog)
- What to do when facing extended summer power outages (AP)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- 'In A Word, Horrific': Trump's Extreme Anti-Environment Blueprint (Guardian)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
