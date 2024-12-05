Now celebrating 15 YEARS of Green News Report!

And 20 YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! Green News Report The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in Please helpandremainand 100% reader and listener supported in our 21st YEAR!!! ONE TIME ONLY

any amount you like... $

MONTHLY SUPPORT

any amount you like... $

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL

Make check out to...

Brad Friedman/BRAD BLOG

7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, May 12, 2024

Facing Down the Threat to American Democracy: 'BradCast' 5/9/24 A veteran reporter speaks out; DHS marshals defenses; Lara lies about ballots; Johnson lies about 'illegals' voting; Also: MTG's spectacular fail; Stormy wins the day; Biden cuts off Israel...

'Green News Report' 5/7/24 w/ Brad & Desi Tornado outbreaks across U.S.; FL Repubs ban 'climate change'; House Repubs' latest salvo in 'War on Woke Appliances'; PLUS: US culture shift in portrayal of climate reality... Previous GNRs: 5/7/24 - 5/2/24 - Archives...

Trump Trial Ketchup:

Stormy Takes the Stand: 'BradCast' 5/8/24 Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, attorney Keith Barber of Daily Kos; Also: 'Warning signs' from IN primary results; Blankenship's run in WV...

New Cybersecurity Breach

in Coffee County, GA:

'BradCast' 5/7/24 Guest: Election integrity expert Marilyn Marks; Also: Stormy takes the stand in NY; GA's Republican former Lt. Gov. endorses Biden...

'Green News Report' 5/7/24 w/ Brad & Desi Relentless rain, flooding in Houston and Brazil; April 2024 was hottest on record, on land and sea; PLUS: Biden unveils billions for rural clean energy, replacing toxic lead water pipes... Previous GNRs: 5/2/24 - 4/30/24 - Archives...

2024 Electoral -- and Climate -- Omens: 'BradCast' 5/6/24 From Great Britain to Panama to Brazil to Houston; Also: Latest in Israel's war on Gaza; Latest in Trump's NY criminal trial...

Sunday 'Self Reflecting' Toons THIS WEEK: Champions of 'free speech' ... 'Captain Fascism' ... Kristi 'Dog Gone' Noem... and more, in our latest collection of the week's best political toons...

Pro-Palestine Protests, Proportionality, and Political Perspective: 'BradCast' 5/2/24 Also: Congressional Dems expose depths of Big Oil deception, denial...

'Green News Report' 5/2/24 w/ Brad & Desi Extreme heat, storms grip Asia; Big brands and Big Plastic; Plastic pollution treaty talks end with no limit on production; PLUS: Congress finds Big Oil still trying to deceive the public... Previous GNRs: 4/30/24 - 4/25/24 - Archives...

Trump Trial Ketchup: Criminal Contempt and His Two-Tier Justice: 'BradCast' 5/1/24 Guests: Allison Gill of 'Mueller, She Wrote', Keith Barber of Daily Kos; Also: Big Dem win in NY; 4th Circ nixes some PA ballots; Fed judges nix LA's new Black majority CD...

CANNING: Third-Party Myopia v.

Democracy's Survival 2024 needs transformative solidarity to overcome corrupt, authoritarian forces unleashed with the help of past third-party campaigns...

A Few Hits of Dopamine for Your Listening Pleasure: 'BradCast' 4/30/24 Trump in NY contempt; A 'key' 2024 prediction; UAW wins again; RNC rewards AZ fraud; Trans victories in WV, NC; Biden goes to pot...not a moment too soon...

'Green News Report' 4/30/24 Our 1,400th Episode!: Africa gripped by extreme weather; U.S. Gulf Coast sea level rising fast; Biden EPA's historic new air, water and climate rules for U.S. power plants...

SCOTUS Corruption on Full Display After Trump's 'Presidential Immunity' Hearing: 'BradCast' 4/29/24 So what do we do now? Callers ring in...

Sunday 'Above the Law' Toons THIS WEEK: Immune Deficiency ... MAGA Mind Virus ... Rightwing Cancel Culture ... And more in our latest collection of the week's best political toons!...

Trump's Ridiculous 'Immunity' Case Heard by Corrupted SCOTUS: 'BradCast' 4/25/24 Guests: Former Dep. Asst. AG Lisa Graves, former Asst. USA Randall D. Eliason; Also: Meadows, Giuliani, 16 other Trump allies charged in 2020 AZ fake elector plot...