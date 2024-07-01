By Brad Friedman on 1/7/2024, 6:35am PT  

As The BRAD BLOG's longtime, now-retired toon sherpa PDiddie always took pains to remind us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."

* * *
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post these weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!

Share article...
                 

Article Categories: Toons