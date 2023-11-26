Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, November 26, 2023

Turkey Day Toons A special holiday collection from PDiddie! Gobble gobble!...

Pausing Our Thanksgiving Pause for This Special 'Live' (Video!) Presentation... Brad and Desi on The Nicole Sandler Show. Not suitable for children or adults of any age...

Sunday 'Thankful for Vermin' Toons Weak strongmen trip their own traps in PDiddie's latest collection of the week's best political toons...

2024 to Kick Off with Long-Awaited, High Stakes Federal Voting System Trial in GA: 'BradCast' 11/16/23 Guest: Marilyn Marks of plaintiff Coalition for Good Governance; Also: More GA court news

'Green News Report' 11/16/23 w/ Brad & Desi National Climate Assessment: All regions of U.S. affected; U.S., China to work together to displace fossil fuels, tackle climate crisis; PLUS: Biden's new funding for climate resilience... Recent GNRs: 11/14/23 - 11/7/23 - Archives...

A Republican Climate Change Solution? Really?:

'BradCast' 11/15/23 Guests: Matthew Lee and Rev. Dr. Jessica Moerman of Evangelical Enviro Network; Also: U.S. climate report details nationwide threats; U.S., China deal to displace fossil fuels...

'Green News Report' 11/14/23 w/ Brad & Desi Australia's historic treaty with Tuvalu; GOP debate in Miami ignores climate change; 12 hottest months in human history; 2023 election policy changes; Plus: Manchin exits... Recent GNRs: 11/7/23 - 11/2/23 - Archives...

Biden's Popular Programs, Trump's Vows of Vengeance, Media's Failure to Cover Both: 'BradCast' 11/13/23 Also: Callers ring in on that polling freaking out Dems and more...

Trial Set in Years-Long Challenge to GA's Unverifiable Touchscreen Voting System Public interest would be well served if Sec. of State Raffensperger moved to hand-marked paper ballots before the 2024 election...

Sunday 'GOP Electile Dysfunction' Toons It's their lady problems again, in PDiddie's latest collection of the week's best toons...

'A Party of Losers': GOP War-Mongering Returns for Third 2024 'Presidential Primary Debate': 'BradCast' 11/9/23 Special Coverage with Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'ProLeft Podcast'...

Off-Year Elections Another Huge Victory for Democracy, Democrats, Reproductive Freedoms: 'BradCast' 11/8/23 OH, KY, MS, PA, RI, VA results; Guest: Author Robin Marty of the West AL Women's Center...

Fed. Court Upholds IL Assault Weapons Ban U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeal panel finds civilians' right to 'bear arms' doesn't apply to weapons intended for military use...

Election Day Voting Disasters in PA, OH: 'BradCast' 11/7/23 Huge ES&S touchscreen fail in PA; Missing VBM ballots at OSU; Also: WI GOP moves impeachment of state election chief; Meadows sued by own book publisher...

Touchscreen Voting Systems Fail During Election in Northampton County, PA. Again. In 2019, same ES&S machines falsely recorded ZERO votes for some candidates...

'Green News Report' 11/7/23 Australian bushfires explode amid El Nino; Oct. 2023 was hottest on record; MI's sweeping climate package; PLUS: Biden unveils largest rail investment in 50 years...

A Heads Up for Tuesday's 'Bellwether' Elections!: 'BradCast' 11/6/23 Abortion rights and vote purges in VA, OH; Guv races on deck in KY, MS; Election denial threatens CA county results; Also: Listener calls, news of the day...

Sunday 'Días de Demasiados Muertos' ('Days of Too Many Dead') Toons PDiddie's smart, if grim, collection of the week's best political toons...

History's Greatest Mysteries! (Well, This Week's, Anyway): 'BradCast' 11/2/23 Is Brad actually dead?; Why has the U.S. 'paused' gun exports?; Does the new Speaker have any money?; Also: Santos expulsion fails; A $5 question for Nikki Haley...

'Green News Report' 11/2/23 'Ciaran' rapidly intensifies before slamming U.K.; Earth getting saltier; U.S. okays 5th offshore wind project; PLUS: Biden launches massive rural green investment...