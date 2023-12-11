Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, November 12, 2023

'A Party of Losers': GOP War-Mongering Returns for Third 2024 'Presidential Primary Debate': 'BradCast' 11/9/23 Special Coverage with Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'ProLeft Podcast'...

Off-Year Elections Another Huge Victory for Democracy, Democrats, Reproductive Freedoms: 'BradCast' 11/8/23 OH, KY, MS, PA, RI, VA results; Guest: Author Robin Marty of the West AL Women's Center...

Federal Court Upholds IL Assault Weapons Ban U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeal panel finds civilians' right to 'bear arms' doesn't apply to weapons intended for military use...

Election Day Voting Disasters in PA, OH: 'BradCast' 11/7/23 Huge ES&S touchscreen fail in PA county; Missing VBM ballots at OSU; Also: WI GOP advances impeachment against state Election Director; Meadows sued by own book publisher for lying about 2020 election...

ES&S Touchscreen Voting Systems Fail During Off-Year Elections in Northampton County, PA. Again. In 2019, same machines recorded ZERO votes for some candidates...

'Green News Report' 11/7/23 w/ Brad & Desi Australia braces for bushfire season amid El Nino; October 2023 was hottest on record; MI's sweeping climate package; PLUS: Biden unveils largest rail investment in 50 years... Recent GNRs: 11/2/23 - 10/31/23 - Archives...

A Heads Up for Tuesday's 'Bellwether' Elections!: 'BradCast' 11/6/23 Abortion rights and vote purges in VA, OH; Upset Guv races on deck in KY, MS?; Election denialism threatens results in CA county; Also: Listener calls and other news of the day...

Sunday 'Días de Demasiados Muertos' ('Days of Too Many Dead') Toons PDiddie's smart, if grim, collection of the week's best political toons...

History's Greatest Mysteries! (Well, This Week's, Anyway): 'BradCast' 11/2/23 Is Brad actually dead?; Why has the U.S. 'paused' gun exports?; Does the new Speaker have any money?; Also: Santos expulsion fails; A $5 question for Nikki Haley...

'Green News Report' 11/2/23 w/ Brad & Desi 'Ciaran' rapidly intensifies before slamming U.K.; Earth getting saltier; U.S. okays 5th offshore wind project; PLUS: Biden launches massive green investment in rural America... Recent GNRs: 10/31/23 - 10/26/23 - Archives...

Surviving Elon Musk's World of Disinformation: 'BradCast' 11/1/23 Guest: Journalist Russ Baker; Also: House GOP uses Israel to attack IRS; WI Guv sues GOP Legislature...

'Indigo Nation' Bellwether Elections Next Week Across U.S.: 'BradCast' 10/31/23 Guest: Former VA Delegate Mark Levine; Also: OH GOP lying about abortion rights initiative...

'Green News Report' 10/31/23 UAW reaches EV deal with automakers!; Staggering loss and damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco; PLUS: America now has a new EV battery recycling industry...

Death Tolls and Disinformation Rising: 'BradCast' 10/30/23 Acapulco struggles after Hurricane Otis; Humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza; Also: UAW wins strike against automakers; Callers ring in on Israel-Hamas conflict...

Sunday Spooky Toons PDiddie brings the horrors to begin your week, in his latest collection of the weeks scariest toons...

Good News After Bad: 'BradCast' 10/26/23 Grim news in Maine, Acapulco and the U.S. House, followed by much better news out of Colorado, Georgia, and for union workers of the UAW...

'Green News Report' 10/26/23 Record Cat 5 Otis slams Acapulco; Fossil fuel demand to peak by 2030; Big Oil doubles down; PLUS: GOP elects climate science denier Mike Johnson as Speaker...

GOP Selects New Hard-Right Speaker; SCOTUS May Kill Non-Existent 'Wealth Tax': 'BradCast' 10/25/23 Guest: LATimes' Michael Hiltzik; Also: Otis becomes Cat 5 in 12 hours, slams Acapulco...