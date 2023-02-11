IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Storm Ciaran latest to rapidly intensify before slamming into U.K. and France; Human activities are making the Earth saltier, and not in a good way; U.S. greenlights fifth major offshore wind project; PLUS: Biden launches massive investments in America's farm country to boost resilience and fight climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Hurricane Otis produced 205 mph gust, among the strongest ever measured; New study warns climate is warming even faster than some think; Chemical recycling "a dangerous deception" for solving plastic pollution; Solar and Hydro meet at world's largest hybrid power plant; After hottest summer on record, local governments under-reporting deaths... PLUS: Rescued corals return after historic ocean heat... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Storm Ciaran rapidly intensifies before pummeling U.K., France:
- BBC Live Updates: Major incident declared as Storm Ciaran hits (BBC)
- Storm Ciaran whips Western Europe, blowing record winds in France and leaving millions without power (AP)
- Storm Ciaran hits U.K. after battering France with strong winds, power cuts (Washington Post)>
- Britain and France brace for hurricane-force winds from Storm Ciaran (Washington Post):
The explosively intensifying storm or 'bomb cyclone' is predicted to be historically intense. Gusts could top 100 mph in northwest France.
- Storm Ciaran may break intensity records as it takes aim at U.K., France (Axios):
Storm Ciaran's rate of intensification will qualify it as a bomb cyclone, as its minimum air pressure plunges.
- The Earth is getting saltier because humans are disrupting its 'salt cycle':
- Scientists have found a ‘sleeping giant’ of environmental problems: Earth is getting saltier (Washington Post):
Human activities are making the globe saltier, specifically in our soils, fresh water and air, according to a study released Tuesday in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment. The excess salt has already caused serious issues in freshwater supplies in recent decades.
- Earth is getting extra salty, an ‘existential threat’ to freshwater supplies (Grist/MSN)
- The anthropogenic salt cycle (Nature)
- Humans are disrupting natural 'salt cycle' on a global scale, new study shows (Science Daily):
"If you think of the planet as a living organism, when you accumulate so much salt it could affect the functioning of vital organs or ecosystems," said Kaushal, who holds a joint appointment in UMD's Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Center. "Removing salt from water is energy intensive and expensive, and the brine byproduct you end up with is saltier than ocean water and can't be easily disposed of."
- Biden Interior Dept. approves largest U.S. offshore wind project yet:
- Biden approves largest offshore wind project in US history (AFP)
- Biden Administration Approves Biggest Offshore Wind Farm Yet, in Virginia (NY Times):
The Interior Department on Tuesday approved a plan to install up to 176 giant wind turbines off the coast of Virginia, clearing the way for what would be the nation’s largest offshore wind farm yet...To fight climate change, the Biden administration wants to install 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power in the United States by 2030. But that plan has run into serious trouble lately, as developers have struggled with soaring costs, rising interest rates, supply chain delays and bursts of local opposition.
- Economic turbulence disrupting U.S. offshore wind industry:
- Offshore wind developer Orsted scraps both of its N.J. projects in a stinging blow to Murphy administration (Philadelphis Inquirer)
- How pro-fossil fuel groups helped sway the public against offshore wind in New Jersey (Philadelphia Inquirer)
- Orsted cancels two offshore wind projects along New Jersey coast (Utility Dive):
The projects had become financially unworkable due to supply chain problems and increased interest rates, the company said.
- Orsted cancels two New Jersey offshore wind projects, takes $4 billion writedown (CNBC)
- What’s killing whales off the Northeast coast? It’s not wind farm projects, experts say (CNN)
- How Wind Became Woke (Climate Crocks)
- Biden Administration regulates natural gas 'gathering lines' for the first time:
- The Biden Administration Has Begun Regulating 400,000 Miles of Gas ‘Gathering Lines.’ The Industry Isn’t Happy (Inside Climate News):
Many of those lines, laid since the fracking boom began 15 years ago, are bigger than earlier pipes, and since new reporting requirements have gone into effect, thousands of miles of line haven’t been accounted for...The new rules for reporting and testing are a win for regulators after decades of defeat. Efforts to regulate the lines failed in 1974, 1986, 1991 and 2006. The rules taking effect now were first officially proposed a dozen years ago.
- Biden announces new investments in rural America, farm country:
- Biden set to announce $5 billion for rural United States (Deseret News/Yahoo News)
- Biden Travels to Minnesota to Highlight Rural Investments (NY Times)
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks in Minnesota on the Economy (C-SPAN)
- FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces Over $5 Billion to Support Rural Communities During Investing in Rural America Event Series (White House)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Hurricane Otis produced 205 mph gust, among strongest ever measured (Washington Post)
- New study warns climate is warming even faster than some think (Axios)
- Global temperatures remain consistent with climate model projections (Zeke Hausfather, The Climate Brink)
- Sudan: Years into a climate disaster, these people are eating the unthinkable (Washington Post)
- After Hottest Summer on Record, Local Governments Are Underreporting Deaths (Truthout)
- Chemical recycling "a dangerous deception" for solving plastic pollution: Report (Environmental Health News)
- BP's Interim CEO Defends Strategy Amid US Flurry of Megadeals (Financial Post)
- Shipping Contributes Heavily to Climate Change. Are Green Ships the Solution? (NY Times)
- Rescued corals return after historic ocean heat (Axios)
- Pittsburgh in 'extreme embrace' with fossil fuel lobbyists, research finds (Guardian)
- Whistleblower says utility should repay $382 million in federal aid given to failed clean coal plant (AP)
- Solar and Hydro meet at world’s largest hybrid power plant (PV Tech)
- Honolulu’s Climate Suit Against Big Oil Advances Towards Trial (DeSmog Blog)
- VIDEO: Unchecked Climate Change Will Bring Storms Beyond Imagination (Climate Crocks)
- The trillion-dollar quest to make green steel (Canary Media)
- Rising Temperatures Are Wreaking Havoc Year-Round (gift link, Bloomberg)
- Rough years ahead [as new El Nino arrives] (Nature)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.